Texans Star Reveals How CJ Stroud Commands the Locker Room Despite Being “A Younger Guy”

CJ Stroud had a rookie season for the ages in 2023. He and head coach DeMeco Ryans nearly single-handedly changed the trajectory of the Houston Texans franchise. The team went from being down in the dumps after the whole Deshaun Watson saga to becoming one of the most exciting young squads in football in just one year.

He regressed slightly in his second year in the league in 2024. However, Stroud still led the Texans to a second straight AFC South title, as well as another playoff win in the Wild Card round. Despite still being one of the youngest players on the team in 2025 (he’s heading into his third year but is still just 23), Stroud has had no issues stepping into a leadership role in the locker room.

Back in March, the Texans traded for veteran wideout Christian Kirk, one of several moves they made this offseason to make life easier for Stroud. The 28-year-old Kirk has barely even practiced with him yet, but he’s already gushing about the youngster’s leadership qualities.

“The thing that sticks out about CJ is that he’s super mild-mannered, but he has a lot of confidence. He’s smart. He sees things well. And he’s a really good communicator,” Kirk said.

“And I think at that position, especially being a quarterback, and with him being a younger guy, that’s a big part of him getting to where he is now, and still excelling. It’s just the communication piece, not only with the receivers, but new offensive coordinator, offensive line… He’s been great within the few months of spending time around him.”

“He’s got a bright future and really excited to work with him….” Christian Kirk on joining the @HoustonTexans & what's impressed him so far about C.J. Stroud 📻 https://t.co/ROaoooLr1I#HTownMade pic.twitter.com/SloJSwsGTl — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) June 16, 2025

Stroud clearly made a strong first impression on the seven-year veteran, and that was without even really practicing together, as Stroud has been dealing with some minor shoulder soreness recently.

CJ Stroud is just returning from a shoulder injury

The Texans held OTAs for a few days in late May and early June, but Stroud was conspicuously absent from the proceedings. Ryans said that his QB was merely dealing with some “general soreness” in his right throwing shoulder.

Stroud returned to action last week during mandatory minicamp on June 11 and 12. He seemed no worse for wear, and during his media availability after the practice session, he seemed bemused by the fact that his shoulder issue was even a story.

“I think y’all don’t have much to talk about. So everything is blown up in the offseason. I’m fine, man. I’m really OK… I felt great. I’m very grateful to be back out on the field. A little rusty, made some throws, missed some throws. Just very grateful to be out there with the guys.”

The shoulder issue shouldn’t prevent Stroud from continuing his development and preparation ahead of his third NFL season in 2025. The Texans have done what they can to put him in the best possible position to succeed. As Kirk said, this team will go as Stroud goes.

They already had solid receivers in Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and tight end Dalton Schultz, and they added Kirk to that mix. They also had two-time Pro Bowler Joe Mixon at running back, but added four-time Pro Bowler Nick Chubb in free agency as well. Stroud should have no shortage of weapons moving forward.