“That’s My Heisman Brother”: Travis Hunter Responds to Tim Tebow’s Encouraging Comments

Tim Tebow, like most college football fans right now, is a certified Travis Hunter fan. He said so himself. Like other former Heisman winners, Tebow was there at Hunter’s award ceremony and only had nice words to say. Hunter, for his part, returned the favor.

Referring to Tebow as his “Heisman brother,” Hunter revealed, on the latest episode of his podcast, what their conversation looked like after the Heisman ceremony.

“That’s my Heisman brother. So definitely always respect that. He’s one of the guys at the Heisman ceremony that got the chance to speak to. I was always a fan of Tebow. Everybody said he’s a nice guy and I understand what they are talking about. I definitely appreciate it, Tim Tebow speaking, and giving me some encouragement to do what I do.”

With Hunter projected to be a top draft pick, Tebow believes teams should embrace his versatility and let him shine in both roles in the NFL.

Hunter, too, refuses to let teams hold him back and remains determined to follow the path he and many others envision for him. He hopes that general managers and coaches will take note of what Tebow said about him and will give him the opportunity to play on both sides of the ball.

Hunter has nothing to do now but focus on the pre-draft process which has already begun. He seems to be relishing the process and is looking forward to the draft. But what is his favorite thing about the pre-draft process?

Travis Hunter’s pre-draft process

Ahead of the draft, Hunter shared his favorite part of the pre-draft process. For him, the biggest advantage is having control over his own time. He can track his performance, focus on areas for improvement, and enjoy the freedom to structure his days as he sees fit.

As a hyperactive and energetic individual, Hunter constantly feels the need to stay busy. However, what he appreciates most about this phase is having a personal chef to take care of his meals.

I manage my own time. I decide what I want to do. I got free range. I can track what I want to do. I’m a busybody so I need stuff to do. I probably say the best part is having a chef for real. I come in and eat. When I’m hungry, food is already ready.”

He loves to eat, and with a chef handling his dietary needs, he doesn’t have to worry about cooking or finding food. This allows him to fully concentrate on his workouts—and, of course, his passion for fishing.

Hunter is exactly where he wants to be, embracing the process and enjoying life on an 800-acre property with a lake. He has everything he needs: his video games, fishing pole, family, and fiancée. Best of all, he’s away from distractions, which is especially valuable after the controversy involving Leanna Lenee and the negativity he faced on social media.

Travis will soon be attending the NFL Combine which will begin on the 27th of February, lasting till the 2nd of March at Lucas Oil Stadium.