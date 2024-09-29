mobile app bar

“That’s My Hot Guy”: Travis Kelce’s Fresh Look For the Chargers Game Receives Instant Reaction From Taylor Swift Fans

Sauvik Banerjee
Published

Adam Sandler Calls It a Family Affair, “Anytime Taylor Swift’s Laughing With” Travis Kelce

Travis Kelce (Credit- Instagram- @KillaTrav), Taylor Swift (Credit-Instagram @TaylorSwift)

Travis Kelce hasn’t been himself in the past few days, especially after his game against the Falcons. He has stayed out of the public eye after being called a “washed-out” player by NFL fans. But that did not stop him from making his pregame walk to the locker room a red-carpet experience.

Swifties were left concerned about him after watching a viral clip of him on the Chiefs sidelines. He looked completely out of his usual character. In the days that followed, Kelce was making headlines for his “washed” looks. However, it did not take him long to flip the narrative. He looked sharper than ever before as he stepped into the SoFi Stadium for the Chargers game.

Kelce was rocking a fresh new look with a clean-shaven look but keeping the mustache. He was seen donning a printed cardigan with baggy pants and a white button-down shirt, paired with black spectacles which gave him a classy look.

Watching him stroll down the facility and into the locker room, Swifties were quick to address how the heartthrob was back in his form.

“That’s my hot guy!! Ooops, I mean Taylor’s hot guy. I forget myself sometimes….” one Taylor Swift fan tweeted.

“WE ARE SOOOO BACK OMGGG,” another Swifty commented.

“Every time I see this man he’s changed identity? this time for the better I fear x,” one fan commented on Travis trying new looks way too often.

“Does this mean people can stop worrying about Travis?” another fan wrote.

It has certainly been a challenging season for Travis. With opponent defenses taking special care of him with extra coverage, and the Chiefs having more weapons at bay for Patrick Mahomes, he hasn’t seen much action this season so far. That said, he still plays a pivotal role in helping the Chiefs clinch a playoff berth.

However, despite all the narratives surrounding Travis, his teammates proudly take a stance on it.

During the pregame routine of the Chiefs against the Chargers, Kelce’s teammates were seen donning Travis Kelce t-shirts to show support for him amid difficult times.

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee

Sauvik Banerjee is an NFL Content Manager at the SportsRush. He has been a long time fanatic of the sport and has two years of experience as an NFL journalist. After completing his Bachelors Degree in English, Sauvik decided to turn his undying fascination for sports into a career. He will never stop talking about the nuances that make NFL so inclusive yet competitive in nature. His favorite NFL players are Odell Beckham Jr. and Tom Brady.

