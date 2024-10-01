“That’s Not Right”: Deion Sanders Slams Chicago Bears For Unfair Treatment Towards Justin Fields

Deion Sanders seldom shies away from speaking his mind, especially when it comes to his “passion and love” football. Thus, as Justin Fields-led Steelers are excelling, it wasn’t a surprise to see Coach Prime come forth with a bold statement on how things could have been different if the Bears had treated their former QB better.

Justin Fields’s scintillating performance in the Steelers’ colors has taken the NFL world by a storm. In the week 4 game alone, he amassed a 104.0 passer rating with 312 yards and 1 touchdown. Under Arthur Smith’s play calling, it is evident that Fields is balling and Sanders just confirmed the same.

Appearing on the recent episode of The Nightcap, Coach Prime highlighted that Fields is showing good control on the gridiron. When Ocho stressed that it has everything to do with coaching, Sanders remarked that the same could have happened in Chicago if the Bears had put their trust in him as they are doing with Williams. However, Bears’ error has given Fields a rare opportunity to resurrect.

“The man is playing some good football. What did they miss in Chicago because he’s playing sound football? But is it fair to the kid like now once you’re gone, they go out and get several pieces that can help? That’s not right.”

The Bears drafted Rome Odunze and brought in Keenan Allen to play alongside DJ Moore and Cole Kmet, adding arsenals to protect their rookie QB. An aid that was never given to Fields.

That said, the Steelers are 3-1 this year and Justin is balling, whereas at the start of the season, he was behind Russell Wilson in the depth chart. This has raised concerns about Wilson’s return to the league, who initially was supposed to have the “pole position” in the team.

While Shannon Sharpe did not seem optimistic about the former Seahawks QB’s return, Coach Prime believed that Wilson deserves another shot as QB1.

Coach Prime believes Russell Wilson deserves one more chance

At 36, Wilson is arguably at the twilight of his career. After two miserable seasons in Denver, many believed a fresh start in Pittsburgh would revive his career. However, things haven’t gone his way, at all. With injury forcing him to stand on the sidelines and Justin Fields making incredible plays, Wilson’s career appears to be shrouded in uncertainty.

However, Deion Sanders voiced that Russ deserves another chance somewhere to end his career on a high note. During the same segment of The Nightcap, Coach Prime expressed his admiration and love for Wilson, stating,

“I love Russ. I just won’t rush Russ to end right. I like everybody to have a nice landing, a nice safe landing and I just want my brother to end right because I got love for him. I just feel like he deserves one more chance, especially with the quarterbacking around the NFL right now. He deserves one more shot.”

The Steelers will pay Russ just $1.21 million, with the Broncos covering most of the cost. Denver will be paying over $35 million for another season after this one. If Wilson doesn’t get many opportunities this year, any team in need of a quarterback for a season could end up signing him.