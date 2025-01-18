“That’s What You Don’t Understand”: Keyshawn Johnson Debates Paul Pierce on LeBron James’ Hot Take About NBA vs. NFL Players

LeBron James has reignited the long-standing NFL vs. NBA debate, with a bold take. During his appearance on the New Heights podcast, LeBron claimed it’s easier for an NBA player to transition to the NFL than for an NFL player to make it in the NBA.

Advertisement

His remark sparked fresh discussions on the topic that had seemingly quieted down. The debate escalated when Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson chimed in, engaging in a spirited exchange over LeBron’s statement.

Pierce, a former basketball small forward, confidently asserted that he could have easily played in the NFL as a Tight End or a QB. He reasons that basketball players require more coordination and thinking whereas in football, you just go around “hitting” people.

“I could have easily played Tight End or QB. It was just more money in basketball. You ain’t got be that smart. You can just run, go hit somebody, and run up and down the field. With basketball, you have to have some IQ.”

Naturally, former WR Keyshawn Johnson, disagreed with this whole take, pointing out that, unlike basketball players, football players of any position have to take hits. Unwilling to concede, Paul showed some of the moves he would have done as a Defensive End to outbest an offensive tackle like the 6’9 Hall of Famer, Jonathan Ogden.

He tried to convince everyone that it would have been easy for him, to do the same moves he did on the basketball court. Keyshawn reiterated his point that, unlike in basketball, Pierce would get hit if he tried to do all those moves.

“Here’s what I will tell you. As soon as you made that move to get around him, dude like Larry Allen, he’s now pulling and soon as you come, you running right into him and he coming at you full speed. That’s what you don’t understand. They are going to knock the hell out of you, Paul. You don’t get it.”

LeBron stated that he was thinking of making a switch in 2011 during the NBA lockout and could have done that with a transition period. He could have been a TE or a receiver. However, Johnson disagreed with King James.

Keyshawn doesn’t think LeBron could have been a successful footballer

Johnson weighed in on LeBron James’ comments, noting that while the NBA legend might have been a solid football player in high school—playing as a receiver and tight end—it’s a stretch to assume every NBA player could succeed in the NFL.

Johnson argued that James likely had the physical tools to play in the league, perhaps as a defensive end or tight end, but he wouldn’t have achieved the same level of success he did in the NBA. He also rejected the notion that all NBA players could transition to football as “foolish.”

“LeBron was a good little high school football player. I understand. Could have played as DE or Tight End or any other position. But they think everybody could be something. It doesn’t work like that. When they hit you in your damn mouth, it’s not the same.”

Johnson emphasized the daily physical toll NFL players endure, pointing out that football requires absorbing hits every day while continuing to perform at a high level. He also threw shade at basketball players, mocking them for sitting out games or landing on the injury list for minor issues like a hangnail or a sore knee.

He further highlighted that the NFL was an even more physical sport three decades ago, claiming that even players like LeBron wouldn’t have just struggled to thrive—they wouldn’t have even survived the game.

Both basketball and football require different conditioning and skill sets. LeBron could have played football but his career probably wouldn’t have lasted as long as it has done in the NBA. If he tried to transition to the NFL in 2011 like he had a chance to, could he even have lasted an entire season? Guess we’ll never know.