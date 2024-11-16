“That’s Why I am Vegan”: Nikki Glaser Roasts The Eagles Tush Push Play With a Philly Cheesecake Analogy

Celebrities attend the 2024 ESPY Awards at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California Featuring: Nikki Glaser Where: Los Angeles, California, United States When: 11 Jul 2024 Credit: Media Punch INSTARimages EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR USE BY NEWSPAPERS BASED IN THE UK. Copyright: xCraSH imageSPACEx instar53947294

Comedia Nikki Glaser was on fire during TNFonPrime’s ‘Late Hits.’ As she broke down the Eagles vs Commanders game, she held back no punches, roasting not only the teams but also the cities. And their food!

Taking a shot at the Eagles’ signature ‘Tush Push’ play, Glaser said:

“The tush push? That’s what you do in the bathroom 15 minutes after eating a Philly cheesesteak. And that’s why I am vegan. No one’s ever had plant-based diarrhea.”

During the Commanders matchup, the Eagles got their first lead of the day by employing the famed tush push. Jalen Hurts scored his solo rushing touchdown of the game on the one-yard tush push.

Philadelphia primarily relied on their ground game during this possession, rushing the ball eight times. However, a missed extra point left the Eagles with a narrow 12-10 advantage.

The comedian also went for the “Philly Special,” saying that she thought it was “when you get to second base in a Wild Wild bathroom.”

But the Eagles fans will know, the Philly Special was a trick play executed by the Eagles during Super Bowl LII on February 4, 2018.

The memorable play involved players Corey Clement, Trey Burton, and Nick Foles, and took place on a fourth-and-goal situation toward the end of the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium, leading to their first-ever Super Bowl win.

With their 26-18 win over the Commanders, the Eagles are now 8-2 in the season.