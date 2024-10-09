“That’s Wild Asf”: Early Jayden Daniels Effect Gets Blamed for Soaring Ticket Prices of the Commanders

NFL, American Football Herren, USA 2024: Washington Commanders Training Camp AUG 04 August 04 2024: Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) warming up during the Washington Commanders training camp practice at the INOVA Sports Performance Center in Ashburn, Va. Reggie Hildred/CSM (Credit Image: Â Reggie Hildred/Cal Media) Ashburn Va United States EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xx ZUMA-20240804_zma_c04_461.jpg ReggiexHildredx csmphotothree277418

Jayden Daniels has become the talk of the town after leading the Washington Commanders to four consecutive victories. However, the rookie’s newfound success and popularity in his first year in the league comes at a price!

The ticket prices for Washington’s upcoming games against the Cowboys and the Steelers have soared immensely. Week 10’s matchup between Jayden’s team and the Steelers is set to take place at FedEx Field, with the cheapest ticket listed at $250. For context, the Cleveland Browns have their cheapest ticket priced at $39 for the same week.

Similarly, the Commanders’ Week 12 fixture against the Dallas Cowboys will cost spectators a minimum of $240, with resale ticket prices expected to be higher.

Even the Week 6 matchup with the Ravens has prices reaching up to $2,050 on Ticketmaster. For further perspective, an average NFL ticket costs around $151, as per SeatGeek.

Fans feel that this unprecedented price hike for a Commanders game is largely due to the “Jayden Daniels effect“! Considering that the average Washington game ticket cost a mere $60 in 2022, this assumption seems quite plausible.

Jayden effect? cheapest ticket for the Steelers game is $250. Cowboys $240 pic.twitter.com/9sdMrkFvnX — obvlon (@obvlon) October 8, 2024

The star quarterback has been setting new records in every game and has the NFL world in awe with his consistently stunning performance. Perhaps this is what the Commanders’ fanbase wants to see when the rookie takes the field against two of the toughest teams in the NFL. But the steep hike in ticket prices has certainly left them unhappy:

Yeah that’s wild asf — brady (@burgermanders) October 8, 2024

They are making us pay more after years of nothing. We should be getting discounts instead — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) October 9, 2024

While there are mixed feelings about the surge in ticket prices, it’s worth noting that the former LSU quarterback has truly proved to be a game-changer for the franchise — the same franchise that hadn’t achieved a 4-1 start since 2008.

The Jayden Daniels Show in Washington

The 2023 Heisman Trophy winner has let his numbers do the talking in his debut season! With a passing percentage of 82.1 in his first four games, Daniels has made history, as this was a feat never achieved by anyone in the league.

Moreover, he is the only player since 1970 to have 2 passing touchdowns and 3 rushing touchdowns with zero interceptions in his first three games, as per ESPN.

The QB is also taking his team to new heights, instilling new hopes in the capital’s fans. Washington has become the only franchise after the legendary Patriots to have more scoring drives than incompletions. And this is all thanks to the dual-threat rookie who has only 19 incompletions so far.

Moreover, Washington has never boasted a QB rating of more than 45.7 since the 2018 season when the franchise had its last winning score.

However, the rookie is going ahead with a grounded mindset. After his spectacular win against the Bengals in Week 3, Daniels said, according to the team’s website: “It’s another game. That game’s in the past, don’t even mean nothing no more.”

With Jayden Daniels emerging as a capable forerunner for the team, this season’s start has finally revived the hopes of the Commanders fans.