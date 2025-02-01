“The GOAT Aged Backwards”: NFL Fans React to Tom Brady’s Body Transformation Over 24 Years

Tom Brady last stepped onto the football field as a 45-year-old in a Wild Card Round loss to the Dallas Cowboys two years ago. But judging by his appearance, it still feels like the GOAT could suit up even today. Even at 47, Brady looks as fit and healthy as he did during his glory days.

With Brady seemingly aging in reverse, fans can’t help but notice the drastic transformation his body has undergone since he entered the league. As a 23-year-old rookie with the Patriots, Brady weighed around 225 lbs. By September 2023, after retiring, he revealed he had dropped another 10 lbs in four months, which emphasized his priority towards fitness goals.

Beyond weight loss, what stands out most is how different Brady looks right now. His face is leaner, and physically, he resembles a 35-year-old more than someone pushing 50. So, how did Brady pull it off? Well, the NFL fans had plenty to say on X (formerly Twitter), reacting to a transformation photo that highlighted the GOAT’s evolution.

This fan thinks Brady has mastered the art of reverse aging.

The GOAT aged backwards 😭 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) January 31, 2025

Another fan stated Brady could still play in the NFL because of his fitness.

Bro could still be playing and be above QBs average in the league.

True GOAT — Fran (@FrankenLclr) January 31, 2025

Meanwhile, this user highlighted the role of diets and workouts in Tom’s transformation.

This has more to do with diet / nutrition which anyone can do — dev (@devalato) January 31, 2025

This user commented that the change was possible thanks to Brady spending big on his appearances.

bro spent so much money on his transformation 😂 — George (@gtwigg11) January 31, 2025

One fan even went on to claim that Brady’s makeover was possible because of a plastic surgery.

“The transformation” is just plastic surgery — . (@J0nesToChina) January 31, 2025

While fans continue to debate the secrets behind Brady’s youthful appearance, one point is certain—Brady deserves credit for maintaining peak physical condition through consistent workouts. Notably, the GOAT has frequently shared training sessions on his YouTube vlog, often working out alongside his son, Jack.

And, when it comes to diet, Brady remains committed to the TB12 semi-vegetarian plan, which cuts out trans fats, added sugars, and refined carbohydrates—which are key factors if you want to stay lean and youthful in your middle age.

Interestingly, the TB12 diet follows an 80/20 approach, with 80% consisting of vegetables, whole grains, and beans, while the remaining 20% includes lean meats, fruits, protein powders, protein bars, nuts, and seeds. It is true that a healthy lifestyle can improve a person’s looks as well as their fitness and longevity to a great extent.

But, whether money plays a role or not, there’s no denying that Brady has dedicated himself to fitness, sacrificing time and some of his favorite foods to stay in top shape. Even though some fans speculate about plastic surgery, his disciplined approach to nutrition and training for nearly 25 years has undoubtedly been a major factor in his youthful appearance.