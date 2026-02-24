Patriots EVP’s Take on Will Campbell Explains His Harrowing Super Bowl Performance

Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell was a massive talking point during and after the Super Bowl. The left tackle was unable to protect New England’s QB Drake Maye, getting beaten regularly off the line. By the end of the game, Maye had been sacked six times for a loss of 43 yards.

The struggles in the trenches contributed significantly to the loss. Maye wasn’t able to get comfortable while already playing with an injured shoulder. He knew that Campbell’s side of the line was giving up pressure repeatedly. It all led to an ugly offensive performance where they couldn’t score a touchdown until the fourth quarter.

After the game, Campbell skipped his media sessions. This did not go over well with fans, and they called him out for it. They wanted the rookie to answer for his mistakes. Fast forward to now, the Pats’ executive vice president, Eliot Wolf, has shed some light on why Campbell might have struggled so badly in the postseason, including the Super Bowl.

“Didn’t see the same level of lower body strength out of Will Campbell after he came back from the knee injury,” Wolf told a Pats beat reporter.

Campbell didn’t do his media sessions after the Super Bowl, but he did tell reporters about his knee injury two days after the game. He talked about how he tore a ligament in his knee during the season (against the Cincinnati Bengals on November 23) and was not at 100% in the playoffs. This makes sense, as he looked like a shell of himself during the postseason run.

Patriots EVP Eliot Wolf says he didn’t see the same level of lower body strength out of Will Campbell after he came back from the knee injury. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) February 24, 2026

It’ll be interesting to see how Campbell combats the injury in the offseason. It doesn’t seem like he’s going to get surgery. So, he’s going to have to do a lot of physical therapy and work out to re-strengthen the torn ligament.

The good news is that Campbell is still young. He’s 22, and the injury shouldn’t set him back too much. He also showed some potential to be a great lineman throughout his rookie season. This is to say that brighter days should be ahead of him.

For now, Campbell will have to live with his underperformance in the Super Bowl and take the criticism on the chin. It’s not the way he wanted the season to end, but he should have a chance in the future to right his wrongs. Unfortunately for him, the knee injury popped up at such an inconvenient time.

At least this should give Pats fans some relief that Campbell could still be the guy. The injury might be seen as an excuse, but it’s a reasonable one. Especially with a bad knee, it was likely difficult for him to maintain a stable base while blocking. Expect him to work on correcting this issue going into the 2026 season.