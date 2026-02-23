Randy Orton Wants to RKO Tom Brady for Making Fun of WWE

In case you missed it, Tom Brady recently trash-talked the WWE, calling the sport “cute.” This has since struck a chord in the wrestling community, and even Randy Orton saw the clip and now wants to hit Brady with his signature RKO.

Advertisement

Brady hit a nerve during his appearance on Logan Paul’s podcast. The two were talking about how they will play in the Fanatics Flag Football Fest in Saudi Arabia soon. Brady wanted to let Paul know that the level of competition is going to be fierce and that he was worried for the wrestler.

Naturally, Paul defended himself, referencing his high school football resume, wrestling background, and peak athleticism. He talked about how he can do a flip off the top rope in a WWE match. That’s when Brady said this. “It’s cute. You know, I love WWE. It’s very cute. But honestly, this is like real football with real competition,” Brady said.

The GOAT went on to say that nobody cares about the past. He talked about how he’s won seven Super Bowls, but when it comes time for the flag football game, nobody is going to care about that. All that matters is how he plays. It was supposed to be some playful trash talk between two massive sports personalities. However, Brady’s words cut deep in the wrestling community, and they’ve been going at him for it ever since.

14-time WWE champion Randy Orton joined a show recently and talked about how he’d like to give Brady a taste of reality.

“I did see a recent podcast Logan Paul put on. He had Tom Brady on, and Tom Brady had a few things to say about pro wrestling. I think he called it “cute.” So, I’ve never met him, but I’d love to meet Tom and hit him with an RKO. I’d say he’d be at the top of the list,” Orton said when asked which celebrity he’d like to drop an RKO on.

In case you don’t know, the RKO is Orton’s signature finishing move. It is a jump-cutting maneuver where he grabs his opponent’s head and slams their face into the mat. In 2014, the move became an internet sensation, with some jokes surrounding how it can seemingly come out of nowhere. RKO also stands for the athlete’s initials, Randy Keith Orton.

.@RandyOrton says he’d love to RKO Tom Brady after calling pro wrestling “cute” on Logan Paul’s podcast pic.twitter.com/OmLBReT3NF — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) February 23, 2026

Who knows if Orton was being serious, though? He did sound like he was joking, as he was laughing as he talked about nailing Brady with an RKO. As he said, he’s never met the GOAT, and it’s hard to believe that he wouldn’t be more cordial in a normal atmosphere.

But who knows, maybe Brady makes a guest appearance in the future as a wrestler, and Orton can show him his finishing move. It’s all set up perfectly for the WWE script writers to orchestrate. All they need to do is convince Brady to try out the “cute” sport. The match would most likely do well online and generate a lot of money.