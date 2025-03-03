Jason vs Travis: Which Kelce Brother Ran a Faster 40-Yard Dash?

Travis and Jason Kelce are two of the most accomplished and competitive siblings the NFL might have ever seen. Be it battling against each other in backyard football or facing off in Super Bowl LVII, the duo has experienced it all. Fans have thus witnessed their competitive fire in countless ways over the years, but one question remains largely unanswered—who was faster coming out of college?

This comparison, of course, is often overlooked because the duo played vastly different positions. While Jason played center—a position where 40-yard dash times rarely matter—his younger brother, Travis Kelce, played tight end, where versatility was more crucial than anything.

So, while their times carried different weight due to their positions, the results still make for an interesting comparison, especially considering how freakishly athletic Jason Kelce was.

Jason Kelce’s 40-yard dash time

Coming out of Cincinnati in 2011, Jason’s draft stock received a slight boost after his Scouting Combine performance. He stunned the NFL world by running a 4.89-second 40-yard dash—the fastest time recorded by an OL that year.

The Eagles rolled the dice on Jason in the sixth round, and if it weren’t for that performance, we’re not sure if that would have happened.

The risk, however, paid off, as Kelce went on to become one of the most influential centers in Philly’s history, even playing a key role in the franchise’s first Super Bowl win. Had he played one more season, he would have two rings.

Travis Kelce’s 40-yard dash time

Two years after Jason Kelce stunned the scouts and GMs, his younger brother, Travis Kelce, entered the Combine with high expectations—partly due to his brother and majorly due to his CFB exploits.

Unsurprisingly, just like his elder brother, the Chiefs superstar exceeded expectations by clocking a 4.61-second 40-yard dash—a time that made him one of the most athletic TEs in his class. Kelce’s speed and route-running ability led the Chiefs to select him in the third round, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Who Was Faster?

As far as raw speed is concerned, Travis Kelce was faster with his 4.61-second 40-yard dash, given his position and physicality [6’5” and 250 pounds]. But considering that Jason was over 30 pounds heavier and still ran a 4.89, his time might be even more impressive in context.

At the end of the day, both Kelce brothers defied expectations, exceeded their draft positions, and became legends in their own right—no matter who was faster on paper.