“Did He Offer Her $10 Million?”: Marcellus Wiley Decodes Lawsuit Against Shannon Sharpe Amid $100M Podcast Deal

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Former NFL player Shannon Sharpe looks on in the second half of the in season tournament championship final between the Indiana Pacers and the Los Angeles Lakers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Within 48 hours of it being rumored that Shannon Sharpe was close to finalizing a potential $100 million deal for the rights to his media empire, the NFL Hall of Famer turned podcast host was slapped with a $50 million lawsuit alleging him of having committed s**ual assault against his now former girlfriend. Since then, the former Denver Bronco has announced that he will be temporarily stepping away from his role at ESPN while he attempts to fight the allegations, which he claims are “false and disruptive.”



Given the prevalence of Sharpe’s presence across various sports shows, the scandal has captivated fans from around the nation. With the truth of the matter seemingly no closer to being revealed, former Pro Bowler Marcellus Wiley finds himself among those who are continuing to ask questions.

In light of recent reports indicating that Sharpe attempted to settle out of court for $10 million, Wiley noted a potential inconsistency in the official narrative which possibly suggests that Sharpe never truly offered a settlement at all. During the most recent episode of his Dat Dude TV podcast, the former Los Angeles Charger reiterated the fact that “guilt doesn’t mean settlement” before explaining that,

“Did he offer her $10 million? …He had a different set of lawyers, and then he switched his lawyer and all of a sudden the $100 million comes out and the lawsuit comes out, then he attacks… The lawyer preemptively said he tried to settle for tens of millions, whoever says that?… So, what I’m thinking is, maybe he didn’t offer it and that’s why they never settled.”

For Sharpe, the notion of a $10 million settlement likely pales in comparison to the loss of his life-changing deal. According to a report made by The U.S. Sun, a source close to the Hall of Famer is now claiming that “the podcast deals are off the table” given the severity of the allegations.

“Shannon’s reputation has ruined everything. Getting all that money is no longer a reality… I can’t see anyone wanting to work with him now, especially women.”

Sharpe’s various podcasts, including Club Shay Shay, the Club 520 Podcast, and The Bubba Dub Show, aren’t the only facets of Sharpe’s empire that are in danger as well. According to The U.S. Sun’s report, Sharpe’s long term presence at ESPN is in jeopardy as well.

According to the outlet, a network insider informed them that Sharpe may not be welcomed back.

“People are shocked, and it’s likely his reputation and career are irreparably damaged… He’s seen as toxic now.”

While the United State’s court system operates under the presumption of innocence until proven guilty, the same can not be said for the court of public opinion. In the case of this NFL legend, an untimely verdict appears to have already been handed down.

ESPN has declined the option to make further comments at this time, much like everyone else that was involved in ongoing deals with Sharpe. For more information, fans are encouraged to refer to the official filings rather than social media.