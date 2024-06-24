Dallas Cowboys Rumors: Jerry Jones, Mike McCarthy Relations Under Stress, As Per Player Loyalties

Oct 23, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the field before the game against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Props to Jason Garrett for sticking with the Cowboys for almost a decade because it looks like it only took 4 years for Mike McCarthy to get sick of Jerry Jones’s antics. There’s trouble brewing in Dallas as the former Packers coach finds himself at odds with the Billionaire GM.

As per X account uStadium, the reports are coming out of Dallas, which many know to be true that Jones is meddling in the decision-making process and is undermining McCarthy. This doesn’t come as a surprise as Mike’s predecessor ran into a similar problem during his time with the franchise.

Reports from within the organization suggest that the players are more concerned about Jerry Jones rather than Mike McCarthy. Many feel the Super Bowl-winning coach is giving his all despite his patience wearing thin.

Despite having a talented squad, there is a belief that the team will continue to be unsuccessful because the coach doesn’t have a free hand in deciding what’s best for the players. Jones is reportedly meddling not only in the draft process but also in play-calling decisions. No coach can work effectively under these conditions.

As always, there are lofty expectations for the Cowboys, with the NFC Championship and Super Bowl seen as possible targets.

However, as in previous years, they have flattered to deceive. The off-season hasn’t gone their way, with the franchise failing to capitalize on free agency. They also failed to address their deficiencies through the draft, and contract extensions for key players remain in limbo.

However, there is one area where they haven’t disappointed as continue to strengthen their offensive line.

Cowboys Help The O Line

According to reports, the Dallas Cowboys are interested in signing free-agent Left Tackle David Bakhtiari. The All-Pro Tackle was released by the Packers a month ago due to ongoing battles with injuries. The 3-time Pro Bowler is still rehabbing his knee injury but believes he will be ready to play in the coming months.

America’s Team lost their veteran left tackle Tyron Smith to free agency after 13 seasons. The 2-time All-Pro Tackle also suffered through injuries over the past few seasons but managed to play 13 games in his final season. The Cowboys have Tyler Smith and rookie Tyler Guyton who can fill in as LT.

However, Tyler Smith has been one of the best Guards in the league alongside Zack Martin, making the interior of the offensive line formidable. Dallas might not want to disrupt this pairing. Bringing in a specialized LT like Bakhtiari could solve their problems, as Guyton is currently more of a project.

Even though the Cowboys have invested heavily in their O-Line, drafting three offensive linemen- Guyton, Guard Cooper Bebe and OT Nathan Thomas, two of them are essentially like-for-like replacements for Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Bebe who is listed as Guard could be moved to Center in the future.

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t had a modicum of success in the playoffs since their last Super Bowl in 1995. It’s time people stop blaming coaches and players. Jerry Jones is running out of people to blame it on.