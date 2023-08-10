“The Math Just Does Not Add Up”: OJ Simpson, Who Spent 9 Years In Prison, Does Not Feel Right With The Henry Ruggs Judgement
Krutik Jain
|Published August 10, 2023
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to three to ten years in prison for his involvement in a DUI car crash that occurred in November 2021. However, OJ Simpson has expressed his skepticism about the sentencing, suggesting that the math behind the punishment doesn’t quite add up.
Advertisement
Simpson, who himself has spent nine years in prison for charges related to armed robbery and kidnapping, appears to be raising eyebrows over the judgment in the Henry Ruggs case. He seems to sense something suspicious about the sentencing, drawing a comparison between his own legal troubles and Ruggs’ punishment for a fatal car crash while driving under the influence.
O.J. Simpson Questions Disparity in Sentencing: Henry Ruggs III’s Case Raises Eyebrows
OJ Simpson, known for sharing his opinions on controversial cases, took to social media with a video-selfie testimony, expressing his skepticism. In a post captioned “The math just does not add up,” Simpson shared his thoughts on the matter:
Advertisement
“You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to 10 years? You go to a hotel room where you’re invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, I know because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years? Same courthouse, same city, same state. I don’t know. Somehow just does not add up to me. I’m just saying.”
Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheRealOJ32/status/1689381312115941376?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
Simpson’s remarks highlight his perception that Ruggs’ sentence appears lenient in comparison to his own punishment. This context is important, as Simpson’s own experience with the justice system likely influences his views on Ruggs’ case. Simpson’s time in prison stemmed from his involvement in a 2007 incident in which he was found guilty of robbery and kidnapping charges.
Advertisement
Former NFL Receiver Henry Ruggs III Sentenced to Prison for DUI Car Crash Resulting in Death
Henry Ruggs III, former NFL wide receiver and one-time Las Vegas Raider, has been sentenced to three-to-10 years in prison following a fatal car crash that took place in November 2021. The crash resulted in the tragic loss of 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog, sparking a legal ordeal that has now culminated in Ruggs’ sentencing. Initially facing the possibility of more than 50 years behind bars, Ruggs reached a plea deal with prosecutors, admitting to one felony count of DUI resulting in death and one misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter.
During the sentencing hearing, as per New York Post, Ruggs read a statement expressing remorse for his actions and offering an apology to Tintor’s family:
“I sincerely apologize for the pain and suffering my actions…have caused you, your family and those who knew Ms. Tina and Max. I let my family, my teammates, and those who believed in me down with my actions and hurt so many.” Ruggs acknowledged that there was “no excuse” for his behavior.
Ruggs’ vehicle, traveling at approximately 160 mph, collided with Tintor’s car, which subsequently burst into flames. The shocking incident, captured on video, painted a harrowing picture of the crash’s aftermath. Ruggs’ blood alcohol level at the time of the crash was measured at .161, well above the state’s legal limit of .08.
While Ruggs’ NFL career began promisingly, his actions on that fateful November day had life-altering consequences for himself and the Tintor family. The court has granted Ruggs the possibility of parole after serving three years, underscoring the gravity of the incident and its aftermath.
Share this article