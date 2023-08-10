“The Math Just Does Not Add Up”: OJ Simpson, Who Spent 9 Years In Prison, Does Not Feel Right With The Henry Ruggs Judgement

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III has been sentenced to three to ten years in prison for his involvement in a DUI car crash that occurred in November 2021. However, OJ Simpson has expressed his skepticism about the sentencing, suggesting that the math behind the punishment doesn’t quite add up.

Simpson, who himself has spent nine years in prison for charges related to armed robbery and kidnapping, appears to be raising eyebrows over the judgment in the Henry Ruggs case. He seems to sense something suspicious about the sentencing, drawing a comparison between his own legal troubles and Ruggs’ punishment for a fatal car crash while driving under the influence.

O.J. Simpson Questions Disparity in Sentencing: Henry Ruggs III’s Case Raises Eyebrows

OJ Simpson, known for sharing his opinions on controversial cases, took to social media with a video-selfie testimony, expressing his skepticism. In a post captioned “The math just does not add up,” Simpson shared his thoughts on the matter:

“You’re driving a car at roughly 160 miles per hour on a public street and end up killing a girl and her dog and you get three to 10 years? You go to a hotel room where you’re invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property, I know because it was ruled to be mine by the state of California, and you get nine to 33 years? Same courthouse, same city, same state. I don’t know. Somehow just does not add up to me. I’m just saying.”

Simpson’s remarks highlight his perception that Ruggs’ sentence appears lenient in comparison to his own punishment. This context is important, as Simpson’s own experience with the justice system likely influences his views on Ruggs’ case. Simpson’s time in prison stemmed from his involvement in a 2007 incident in which he was found guilty of robbery and kidnapping charges.

Former NFL Receiver Henry Ruggs III Sentenced to Prison for DUI Car Crash Resulting in Death