“Can’t tell if Henry Ruggs III is crying because of his career or that he just killed someone”: NFL fans react to viral video of Raiders WR sobbing after fatal crash while driving under the influence of alcohol

To say that Henry Ruggs III has seen better days would be an understatement. Ruggs was recently involved in a fatal car crash resulting in a DUI.

Ruggs’ accident resulted in the death of Tina O. Tintor after her car burst into flames, leaving her trapped inside. After news broke of Ruggs’ accident, the Las Vegas Raiders acted quickly, releasing the young receiver.

What Ruggs did was terrible, and he certainly deserves punishment for it. Ruggs will be put on trial, and there will be further investigation as to what exactly happened on that fateful night, but for now things are terrible, and the best thing to do is to offer suport to the family of Tina.

Breaking: The Las Vegas Raiders have released WR Henry Ruggs III, the team announced. pic.twitter.com/nhLJrdTNMC — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 3, 2021

Henry Ruggs III was crying on the scene of the car crash

Disclaimer: the following content may be sensitive to some viewers.

A recent video surfaced showing Ruggs at the scene of the crash, and the video was extremely emotional. You can hear the grief in Ruggs’ voice as the woman besides her consoles her.

“OK. OK, here,” the woman tells Ruggs. “I’m sorry. I’m sorry.”

Ruggs responds, “F***!!! Stop yelling!!!”

The entire situation is tragic, and there’s no telling how or when things will be resolved, if they even will be. As of right now, polic documents have said that Ruggs was driving at a speed of 156 mph just 2.5 seconds before impact. His blood alcohol level was at 0.16, twice the legal limit, and he was also carrying a firearm in his car.

Ruggs was put in the detention center, but he was released at a bail of $150,000. There’s a long way to go before this issue is resolved, but for now, the entire situation is extremely tragic.

