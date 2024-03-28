“The Most Underrated WR in This Draft Class”: CBS Analyst Heaps Praise on Georgia Alum Ladd McConkey

With less than a month to go for the draft picks, teams are zeroing in on their targets from the collegiate circuit. While the QBs as usual are the pick of the lot, WRs aren’t left behind. Amidst the Caleb Williams-Marvin Harrison Jr. hype, one offensive player who is going under the radar is WR Ladd McConkey. In his collegiate career, the Georgia Alum Ladd has notched up an impressive 14 TDs and covered over 1,687 receiving yards in 39 games. Moreover, his impressive NFL combine and leadership skills have prompted CBS Analyst Rick Wilson to name McConkey “the most underrated in this draft class.”

In the latest video posted by “NFL on CBS” on Instagram, Ryan Wilson can be seen heaping praises on Ladd McConkey and earmarking him as the one to watch out for. He first shed light on the impressive Ladd’s impressive 40-yard dash of 4.39 seconds and his 36-inch vertical jump at the NFL combine. Ryan noted that his physical attributes reflected the same in his playstyle for Georgia too making him an attractive prospect.

“Ladd McConkey is the most underrated wide receiver in this draft class. Yes, you have no doubt heard about Marvin Harrison Jr., Malik Nabers, and Rome Odunze, all locks to go into the first round but do not sleep on McConkey who might be an unassuming 5’ 11”, 186 lbs. But know this, he blazed a 4.39 40-yard dash with a 36-inch vertical at the combine and his play on the field for the bulldog matches his measurables.”

Wilson then went on to draw parallels between McConkey and Emmanuel Sanders noticing their similar quality as route runners. The CBS analyst believes he has a safe pair of hands enabling him the ability of win on every type of route. His sturdy body and glue-stick hands have put cornerbacks in a blender, said Wilson.

“I get Emmanuel Sanders vibe when I watch him because he’s one of the best route runners in this draft class, has the best hands, and you can line him up just about anywhere. He can win on every type of route,” said Wilson. “And I have seen his stutter go put cornerbacks in a blender.”

At the end of the video, he suggested that teams like the Buffalo Bills or the Cheifs, who have the last picks in round one should go hard on him. Wilson believes he is a “legit first-round talent.” While the analyst has a convincing argument, it will be interesting to see where his prediction lies with the NFL mock draft prediction by ESPN’s reputed draft expert Matt Miller.

ESPN’s Matt Miller Predicts First Three Rounders For Georgia

The Georiga Bulldogs throughout their history have been known to contribute future legends to the NFL. From Richard Seymour to Fran Tarkenton, from Herschel Walker to Charley Trippi, Georiga’s alumni network is prestigious. As per ESPN’s Matt Miller’s draft predictions for Georgia, The Bulldogs will contribute 11 players to the NFL this season.

Miller predicted today that this year, they will have three first-round draft picks. As per the analyst, TE Brock Bowers will be the highest-rated Georgia player as the 10th overall pick this draft and will be signed by the Jets. The next Georgia player to be drafted will be OT Amarius Mims the 24th overall pick in the first round. Matt believes that the Dallas Cowboys will make a move for him. The last first-round prediction by Miller is Ladd McConkey.

Just like Ryan Wilson, Matt has also rated him low on the draft as the 30th overall pick in the first round. However, unlike Wilson, Matt predicted the Baltimore Ravens to snap up Ladd McConkey. The rest of the prediction includes Georgia players Kamari Lassiter, Javon Bullard, Tykee Smith, Sedrick Van Pran, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, and Kendall Milton. Interestingly, he has predicted that RB prospect Daijun Edwards and defensive lineman Zion Logue will go undrafted this year.