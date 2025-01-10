mobile app bar

Why Is Carson Beck Transferring? Where Is the QB Expected to Go?

Suresh Menon
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.

Georgia quarterback Carson Beck (15) speaks with the media after a NCAA college football game against Massachusetts in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Georgia won 59-21.; Image Credit: © Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the end of last year, Carson Beck, like many of his peers, proudly announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Cut to a week later, and Beck’s social media announcement post gets deleted. Reports soon started circulating on social media that the ex-Georgia QB has had a change of heart and now intends to be a part of CFB for a year more.

The reports soon get confirmed by Beck’s representative with the added information that QB plans to hit the transfer portal. Despite not being the first CFB to pull out of the drafts, the sudden turn of events has caught everyone off guard. Now that we know the chain of events, the question is — Why?

The answer to this question isn’t as simple as the word “Why”. If one were to list them down, three key reasons are believed to have played a role in Carson Beck hitting the transfer portal — his UCL surgery, better NIL prospects, and an opportunity to raise his NFL Draft stocks.

Starting with the surgery, the former Georgia star has been ruled out till March after injuring his elbow during the SEC Championship. Hitting the portal thus allows Beck to recover peacefully.

Secondly, as an experienced veteran, Beck can explore lucrative NIL options. According to reports, his current stature enables him to command “$3 million in revenue share agreements”.

Lastly, the transfer portal gives Beck another shot at improving his stocks in the NFL draft. QBs have always been in demand during the drafts, and as good as Beck has been this season for Georgia, he is still not seen as a first-round pick. In fact, an NFL scout sees the QB as a day 3 pick should he enter the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, hitting the portal helps the QB improve his stock.

Now that we have established the “Why”, let’s dive into “Where”. As per multiple reports, the Miami Hurricanes have been the frontrunners in securing Carson Beck’s signature this year.

These reports have now come true, with Beck committing to the program. He has officially pushed his NFL commitment a year further with a two-word message on social media: “Go Canes.” He also shared a picture in that post featuring him wearing Hurricanes colors. He had written “Committed” and “305-bound” on that photo, the latter being a nod to the area code of the Magic City.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Suresh Menon

Suresh Menon

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Suresh Menon is an NFL writer at The SportsRush with over 700 articles to his name. Early in his childhood, Suresh grew up admiring the famed BBC of Juventus making the Italian club his favorite. His love for soccer however soon translated to American football when he came across a Super Bowl performance from his Favourite Bruno Mars. Tom Brady’s performance in the finals left an imprint on him and since then, he has been a die hard Brady fan. Thus his love for the sport combined with his flair for communication is the reason why he decided to pursue sports journalism at The SportsRush. Beyond football, in his free time, he is a podcast host and likes spending time solving the Rubik’s cube.

Share this article

Don’t miss these