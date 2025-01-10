Why Is Carson Beck Transferring? Where Is the QB Expected to Go?

At the end of last year, Carson Beck, like many of his peers, proudly announced his decision to enter the 2025 NFL draft. Cut to a week later, and Beck’s social media announcement post gets deleted. Reports soon started circulating on social media that the ex-Georgia QB has had a change of heart and now intends to be a part of CFB for a year more.

The reports soon get confirmed by Beck’s representative with the added information that QB plans to hit the transfer portal. Despite not being the first CFB to pull out of the drafts, the sudden turn of events has caught everyone off guard. Now that we know the chain of events, the question is — Why?

The answer to this question isn’t as simple as the word “Why”. If one were to list them down, three key reasons are believed to have played a role in Carson Beck hitting the transfer portal — his UCL surgery, better NIL prospects, and an opportunity to raise his NFL Draft stocks.

Starting with the surgery, the former Georgia star has been ruled out till March after injuring his elbow during the SEC Championship. Hitting the portal thus allows Beck to recover peacefully.

Secondly, as an experienced veteran, Beck can explore lucrative NIL options. According to reports, his current stature enables him to command “$3 million in revenue share agreements”.

Lastly, the transfer portal gives Beck another shot at improving his stocks in the NFL draft. QBs have always been in demand during the drafts, and as good as Beck has been this season for Georgia, he is still not seen as a first-round pick. In fact, an NFL scout sees the QB as a day 3 pick should he enter the 2025 NFL draft. As a result, hitting the portal helps the QB improve his stock.

Now that we have established the “Why”, let’s dive into “Where”. As per multiple reports, the Miami Hurricanes have been the frontrunners in securing Carson Beck’s signature this year.

These reports have now come true, with Beck committing to the program. He has officially pushed his NFL commitment a year further with a two-word message on social media: “Go Canes.” He also shared a picture in that post featuring him wearing Hurricanes colors. He had written “Committed” and “305-bound” on that photo, the latter being a nod to the area code of the Magic City.