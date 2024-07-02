Chargers Player Left Dumbstruck After Knowing His Franchise Hasn’t Won a Super Bowl Yet

Every time an athlete joins a team, the bare minimum expectation from fans is to see their new signing integrate fully into the culture and know all about the heritage of the team. Unfortunately for the LA Chargers, their latest WR Ladd McConkey had an embarrassing oopsie as he was visibly taken aback when he got to know that the Chargers haven’t won a single Super Bowl in their NFL history.

Los Angeles Chargers are among the 12 NFL teams who have never won a Super Bowl title in their history. This unfortunately for their fans has been the major point of banter as well. Safe to say, it is a sensitive topic for the Chargers faithful. Thus when it came to McConkey’s knowledge that his team has never won the Super Bowl, his inability to handle the shock was palpable. “Oh dang, we haven’t won one? That’s crazy!” said the former Bulldogs WR.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL on CBS (@nfloncbs)

McConkey’s reaction is how most rival fanbases ironically react while trolling the Chargers. But credit where credit is due.

In the Q&A on the Instagram handle of “NFL on CBS”, the Georgia alum showed impressive knowledge about the Chargers’ record holders and general awareness about the institution.

From naming the all-time career passing leader correctly [Philip Rivers] to getting Inglewood right for the question – “What city (not Los Angeles) is your home stadium located in?” the rookie did impress.

While the WR’s reaction to zero Super Bowls might sting the fans for some time, he quickly made it up with a smart comeback.

Ladd McConkey Sets Sight At Two Super Bowls In His Tenure

After the Georgia alum pulled off an oopsie, the host was cheeky enough to spontaneously ask a fan-pleasing question to even the damage. The host asked how many Super Bowls can the Chargers now aspire to win with Ladd on board. The WR was naturally nervous after the previous reaction and cautiously said that while it’s hard to know how long he will play for the Chargers, McConkey believed that aiming for two Super Bowls is a reasonable bet.

“Shoot, I am not going to put a cap on it, so I mean we will see how many years of play and hopefully it’s… get a couple. A couple’s reasonable.”

Interview statements aside, McConkey has mightily impressed the Chargers since joining the training camp. QB Justin Herbert, in particular, seemed to be impressed and noted that the ease with which Ladd has picked up the offense makes him across like a “four- or five-year vet.” Safe to say, if McConkey lives up to his hefty price tag and glowing expectations, he will easily win over fans.