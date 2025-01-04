“The Packers Have Owned The Chicago Bears”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson React to Jaylon Johnson’s Comments Against Green Bay

It’s the divisional rivalry week across the league as the NFL approaches the last game week of the regular season. While some rivalries will be consequential and could define the season for some of the teams, the one between the Bears and Packers is inconsequential and has been for quite some time. However, this didn’t stop the Bears captain, Jaylon Johnson from saying – “F*** ’em” to the Packers.

Apart from the NSFW comment, Jaylon added that he will try to go out with a bang. With the Packers being their last opponent on the schedule, he was looking forward to the battle.

During the latest episode of The Nightcap podcast, Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson reacted positively to Jaylon bad-mouthing their arch-rivals, even though luck hasn’t been on Chicago’s side for many years.

“There you go. That’s what I like. I like it. Listen Jaylon Johnson has been one of the better Corners in the league. Sometimes you got to come out like that. The Packers have owned the Chicago Bears for a while now. They have owned them.”

Shannon joked that the Bears have been so bad for so long that just about everyone has owned them. Ocho believes that Johnson’s bold statements have added excitement to the rivalry week, drawing attention and putting the spotlight squarely on Jaylon—especially from the Packers.

Chad thinks it’s now up to Jaylon to back up his words with his performance. He hopes Jaylon’s teammates step up as well, so he won’t have to eat his words after the game.

The historic rivalry between the Bears and the Packers is the oldest in the NFL. These are two of the oldest teams in the league, playing in two of the oldest stadiums in the NFL. These two NFC North giants have played each other 209 times, with Chicago winning 95 games and Green Bay winning 108 games.

But things haven’t been close for a while now. The Packers have won 11 straight games and will be hoping to make it an even dozen. The Bears won last back in 2018, defeating their arch-rivals 24-17 at Lambeau Field.

Chicago come into the game with a 4-16 record, getting another top-ten pick despite the hype at the beginning of the season. The Packers carried their form from the last season and come into the game 11-5, with a place in the playoffs confirmed.

A win or loss for Green Bay or Chicago may be inconsequential in the standings, but pride is still very much on the line. That’s why Jaylon didn’t hold back with his bold remarks. As the team’s only Pro Bowler this season and a team captain, Johnson understands the Bears are playing not just for themselves, but for the pride of their city.

With the Packers likely resting their starters, Chicago has a real opportunity to end the season on a high note with a positive result.