“Rams Aren’t Stupid”: Concerns Around Matthew Stafford’s Elbow Delayed Contract Adjustment

Matthew Stafford had a solid year with the Los Angeles Rams last season. Despite the buzz around his age and health, Stafford was back on the field, playing some impressive football while fortunately avoiding injuries.

Advertisement

But as the new season approached, Stafford looked forward to something a little more solid, and that means guaranteed money that his contract lacked after 2024. Michael Lombardi noted on the Pat McAfee Show how the Rams were tempted to trade him, but it didn’t happen. No team took the bait. Stafford, at 36, is no spring chicken in the NFL world, so questions about his longevity in the league are inevitable.

Meanwhile, the Rams were hesitant to give him a bigger paycheck that would cost them $90 million with the triggers. However, Stafford saw other quarterbacks cashing in and wanted the same treatment.

“Matthew Stafford came back last year & was able to avoid injury & play well,” noted analyst Michael Lombardi. “But the Rams aren’t stupid. They were concerned about Stafford’s elbow as everybody was last year.”

“Matthew Stafford came back last year & was able to avoid injury & play well.. The Rams need to be able to get it going offensively without the great Aaron Donald on defense” ~ @mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/vyqkn9ReDI — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) July 24, 2024

The Rams had their reasons for hesitation. Although Stafford isn’t quite the same player he was during their Super Bowl run two years ago, Lombardi believes he’s still pretty close. Therefore, with the QB market soaring, Stafford wanted a deal that reflected his value, even as he nears the twilight of his career.

Stafford’s current contract, signed right after his Super Bowl win in 2022, ties him to the Rams until the end of the 2025-2026 season. The four-year, $160 million deal included $135 million guaranteed. Now, only $31 million of that remains guaranteed, and Stafford’s looking to secure more as he heads into what could be his final years in the NFL. And the brewing dynamics are causing quite the buzz.

Fans React to Reports of Matthew Stafford’s Return

Though many QBs are hanging up their cleats at Stafford’s age, he’s showing no signs of slowing down. Do they gamble on an aging QB with a risky elbow, or do they cough up the cash and hope for another Super Bowl ride?

Reportedly, Stafford’s performance this season just tipped the scales in his favor, and the Rams welcomed him back to camp. Reports have it that Sean McVay confirmed the contract adjustment for Matthew Stafford after his return and form in the minicamp.

Sean McVay said QB Matthew Stafford has reported to camp and the team is adjusting his contract. pic.twitter.com/X3l4c7VFIF — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 23, 2024

After narrowly missing his playoff career high with 367 passing yards against the Lions, Stafford’s regular season performance last year was nothing short of impressive. He racked up nearly 4,000 yards, threw 24 touchdowns, and earned his third Pro Bowl nod, proving that even after a thumb injury, he’s still got it.

Therefore even the fans love him for his determination and his ability to pull through even when the odds are stacked against him. They’re hyped to see what he’ll bring to the field this year, but not with others who might be skeptical about him. Skeptics believe his best days might be behind him:

There’s always the next quarterback waiting in the wings. — _ (@lil_dee06) July 23, 2024

He sucks! — Franki Preele (@angryfranki) July 23, 2024

QB all over when they hear someone contract being adjusted pic.twitter.com/BDQRnwfBZd — Lucky13 (@13isLucky13) July 23, 2024

Start Stetson Bennett — . (@Dot4PF) July 23, 2024

Let’s be honest, who doesn’t love a good comeback story? Stafford’s got the chops, and if the Rams can protect him, he just might surprise everyone again. It’s safe to say, Rams fans are in for another wild ride with Stafford at the helm.