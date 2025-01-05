“The Refs Can’t Save Them This Time”: Fans React as the Chiefs team Got Stranded at Kansas City International Airport

The Chiefs experienced a slight hiccup in their plans on Saturday. Just before its scheduled departure for Denver, the Kansas City Chiefs’ team plane became immobilized at Kansas City International Airport (MCI) due to “rapid ice accumulation” on the runway.

The airport closure lasted only two hours but fans had some fun with the news anyway. The refs, especially, caught strays from fans as they insinuated that the officials help the Kansas team win games. Some fans even went for Taylor Swift and asked her to give the Chiefs a ride in her jet.

The refs can’t save them this time 😭 — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) January 4, 2025

The referees will be out there with hairdryers and ice scrapers 😂 — King Kenzo (@aka_kenzo) January 4, 2025

The refs being there is all that matters they’d still get the win — Saris1974 (@Saris1974) January 5, 2025

Did anyone try calling @taylorswift13 for a ride on her jet? — Shiloh (@Shilollollol) January 4, 2025

good keep em there till february 10th — ✞ (@_ynbdorian) January 4, 2025

The stranding of the team coincided with warnings of a significant winter storm in the Kansas City region. The National Weather Service predicted blizzard conditions to begin Saturday afternoon and continue into Monday.

Those fans who were hoping the Chiefs get an extended stay in Missouri and never get to Denver were in for a disappointment though as the team has already landed in Denver for Sunday’s Week 18 game. The Chiefs can eliminate the rival Broncos from playoff contention by beating them on Sunday.

Having already clinched the AFC’s No. 1 seed with a stellar 15-1 record, the Chiefs will rest several key starters, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, as they prepare for the playoffs.

In contrast, the Broncos are in a must-win situation. With a record of 9-7, they need a victory to secure the final playoff spot in the AFC. The Broncos are coming off two consecutive defeats, which have raised concerns about their defensive capabilities after allowing a total of 64 points in those games.

As both teams gear up for this crucial clash, all eyes will be on how Denver performs under pressure and whether Kansas City’s backups can rise to the occasion.