“The Type of Guy You Gonna Run Through That Brick Wall With”: Bucs RB Rachaad White Reveals How Great of a Teammate Baker Mayfield Is

Oct 26, 2023; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) hands the ball to running back Rachaad White (1) in the first quarter against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Baker Mayfield has come a long way in the past two years. The former No. 1 overall pick was essentially written off in 2022 when he was traded from the Carolina Panthers to the Los Angeles Rams. But since arriving in Tampa Bay in 2023, it’s been a complete turnaround. He’s not only playing well but has also proven his mettle as a leader. This transformation has carried over to the locker room, as evidenced by the praise he’s received from his teammates. Especially Rachaad White.

“You just see a guy out there giving it his all,” White said about his experience playing with Baker on Kay Adams’ Up & Adams show. “We really think it’s crazy what he does… As crazy as it sounds, Baker (is) the type of guy you going to run through that brick wall with.”

It was high praise from White, a running back who can hold his own, running over 1500 yards from scrimmage last season. He went on to highlight the daring style with which Mayfield plays, referencing his touchdown run against the New York Giants.

“He’s jumping through two dudes, like what other quarterback is really doing that? Him, (probably) Josh Allen.”

The run White referenced was maybe the most impressive thing we’ve seen Mayfield do yet. He stepped up in the pocket to avoid a sack, pump faked a defender into leaving his feat, before scampering 10 yards and heaving himself over two defenders to score the touchdown. Mayfield even celebrated by using Tommy DeVito’s Italian hand gesture, his opposing quarterback for the day.

It all goes to show just how much of a competitor Mayfield is. When he’s on the field, he’s one of the most fiery personalities the game has ever seen. But it hasn’t just been Mayfield; White himself has also been having a solid season.

White and the Bucs RB Success

Even though White has fundamentally had his starting spot overtaken by rookie sensation Bucky Irving, he’s still performed admirably. He has 419 rushing yards on 103 carries, which is good for a 4.1 yards per attempt. But it’s through the air where White really makes a difference, as his 39 receptions and four touchdowns are both first on the team for running backs.

However, it was Irving who exploded this past Sunday. Rushing for 152 yards and a touchdown, Irving cemented himself as the RB1 for a team that has rotated both backs throughout the season.

“You don’t know which back is getting the ball because (of the) variety,” Irving said in the post-Carolina game (Week 13) interview. “We can run routes, we can do different runs, different schemes out of that package, so we just have to keep putting our head down, getting it right.”

The Bucs’ strategy has been a nightmare for opposing teams to game plan for. They’ve won their last two contests, with both running backs scoring touchdowns in each game. Even third-string back Sean Tucker has been getting into the mix as of late. It’ll be interesting to see if the Bucs stick with this strategy as we get closer to the playoffs.