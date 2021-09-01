“The vaccine does not solve all problems”: Bill Belichick debunks claims that Cam Newton release had to do with his vaccination status

QB Cam Newton was recently released by the New England Patriots. HC Bill Belichick clarified that his vaccination status did not factor into the Patriots’ decision.

Even after having a solid preseason and training camp, QB Cam Newton was released by the New England Patriots. The news came as a shock to the entire NFL world as many thought he was a lock to get the starting QB job. The Patriots subsequently named rookie Mac Jones as their starter.

Patriots have released QB Cam Newton as @globejimmcbride reported. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

Jones also had an impressive preseason. He led eight drives in the three preseason games combined and scored points on all eight of those. He also played a number of snaps with the first team during training camp when Cam was out due to a violation of Covid-19 protocols.

Cam Newton has a history with the Covid-19 virus

During the 2020-21 NFL season, Cam contracted the Covid-19 virus just two games into the season. The league had to postpone the Patriots’ week 3 match-up against the Kansas City Chiefs because of the exposure players and staff had to Cam. They also flew to Kansas City in two separate planes, one for the people who hadn’t been in contact with Cam and one for the people who had.

In the first two games of the season, against the Miami Dolphins and the Seattle Seahawks, Cam was really impressive, and fans had high hopes for the rest of the way. But after Cam recovered from Covid-19, his play had visibly deteriorated. He was never the same and the Patriots missed the playoffs with a 6-11 record, third-last in the AFC East.

What is Cam Newton’s vaccination status and was it a factor in his release?

There is no clarity as to whether or not Cam has been vaccinated. When asked about it in a media interview last month, he said that it is too personal for him to discuss it. Many have pointed out that Cam was wrong in saying that, because the virus affects everyone and even one person contracting it could have severe repercussions.

Many NFL insiders believe that Cam’s vaccination status could have played a part in the Patriots’ decision to release him. HC Bill Belichick, on the other hand, said that it was not a factor whatsoever. He said that the vaccine does not solve all the problems and that many people who are fully vaccinated have also tested positive for Covid-19.

Bill Belichick said Cam Newton’s vaccination status was not a factor in his decision to release the QB:https://t.co/uKG2RDlFIQ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 1, 2021

Bill Belichick: “Your implication that the vaccination solves every problem…has not been substantiated. The number of players and coaches and staff members who have been infected with COVID after being vaccinated is a pretty high number. I wouldn’t lose sight of that.” — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 1, 2021

Cam Newton is now a free agent, and a team looking for a viable option at QB is sure to pick him up. The former NFL MVP is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks of all time and fans around the league would love to see him on the field. But he might have to get vaccinated, even if it is against his own will.

Read also: “Cam Newton did pop up, but Ryan Fitzpatrick is our starting QB”: Ron Rivera shuts down all rumours of a reunion with the 2015 NFL MVP.