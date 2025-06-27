“I See What You’re Trying To Do”: Cam Newton Weighs In On Offset Getting Back At Stefon Diggs For Dating Cardi B

If you thought Stefon Diggs’ offseason couldn’t get any messier, you were mistaken. The Pro Bowl wide receiver, now with the New England Patriots, has been in the news since the season ended, but not for football-related reasons.

Advertisement

First came the now-viral yacht party where Diggs made headlines by linking up and celebrating in the open sea with his now-girlfriend Cardi B.

Soon after, the Patriots WR was caught on camera offering a mysterious pink substance to a group of women at the same event—an incident serious enough to even reportedly trigger an NFL review.

But while that incident fueled gossip columns, what happened next turned the offseason circus into a full-on soap opera.

Shortly after the video made the rounds, rapper Offset — Cardi B’s ex-husband — took to social media with a now-deleted comment that read, “Good rollout n PR.” The implication was clear: he didn’t buy the romance, hinting it was all for clout.

But rather than let that simmer, Offset decided to respond in a more theatrical way by pulling Stefon Diggs’ ex, Sky Marlene, into the equation.

According to recent reports, Offset was spotted taking Marlene to a nightclub, which fans and insiders alike viewed as a direct shot at Diggs. A petty move? Maybe. But a strategic one? That depends on who you ask.

Enter Cam Newton. In the midst of all this, the former NFL MVP broke down the whole situation on his podcast — and as always, delivered gold with his unique analogies. “You remember back in school,” Newton started, “when you’d pass your test to the left so someone else could grade it? That’s all this is — Scantrons getting passed around. Y’all just switching girlfriends.”

But the former Panthers star wasn’t done there. “Do I approve of it? Part of me is like, yeah… I see what Offset’s trying to do. He’s fighting. He’s like, ‘Y’all not gonna keep playing with me.’”

Hilariously enough, Newton even floated his own idea for Offset to deliver the ultimate clapback move on Stefon Diggs. “I was thinking… who could Offset get to bounce back? Nicki Minaj. That’s the only one.”

And Newton ended the segment with his signature motivational gem for Offset: “Keep making moves on top of moves on top of moves… until the move that you make grants you to be the king. Checkmate.”

“Toxic Cam” weighs in on the latest twist in the Cardi B x Offset drama https://t.co/5lapcrY49S pic.twitter.com/i5vBVz2XG3 — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) June 27, 2025

Meanwhile, Stefon Diggs has more than just a love triangle to worry about in his life. After signing a 3-year, $69 million deal with the Patriots this offseason, he’s yet to embrace the famously disciplined “Patriot Way.” With Mike Vrabel now running the show in Foxborough, the margin for drama will be razor-thin.

Add in the fact that Diggs is coming off an ACL injury and will need to prove he’s still an elite slot weapon. And suddenly, all this personal drama starts to feel less like entertainment and more like a distraction.

But to Diggs’ credit, he has been balling out in training so far. Additionally, the WR even made heads turn recently when he was seen training his heels off while on vacation with Cardi B at a rented palace in Paris.

As long as Diggs manages to strike the balance between his off-field drama and on-field production, it’s unlikely that many will have an issue with his lifestyle. But when the balance falters? Well, let’s just say that the Patriot way of life has never been kind in such instances.