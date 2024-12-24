“There’s a Reason Why He’s No Longer in Green Bay”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Blame Aaron Rodgers After Jets’ Disaster

Dec 22, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks on before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Despite leading 9-3 until the third quarter, the New York Jets suffered their 11th loss in 15 games this season against the LA Rams, leaving Aaron Rodgers disappointed on Sunday. The Jets’ QB finished the game with 256 yards and 1 touchdown (28 of 42).

Reflecting on the Jets’ unfortunate streak and Rodgers’ own form, Nightcap hosts Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson discussed why the NY Jets QB needs to be held more accountable in their Monday post-game episode.

“Now all of a sudden, you are 4 and 11. Last year, you were 7 and 9. Now you want to know what it’s like to be professional. Professionalism doesn’t start during the game. It starts long before the game is played. Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been professional in a very long time. That’s factual. There’s a reason why he’s no longer in Green Bay. There’s a reason why they drafted a quarterback. That’s not an accident,” said Shannon Sharpe on the podcast.

Shannon was referring to Rodgers’ absence from the mandatory minicamp at the start of the season when he made a trip to Egypt. Interestingly, Rodgers had reacted to his absence by saying that “mandatory camps are glorified OTAs”.

Agreeing with Shannon, Chad Johnson made a strong remark, questioning Rodgers for not being accountable enough to hold him responsible for the Jets’ losses.

“He (Aaron Rodgers) knows that. He never takes accountability.”

Despite having Davante Adams and Garrett Wilson, two top wide receivers, the Jets’ offensive production was on the lower end. This is one of the major reasons for their struggles, with Wilson even complaining that he’s not receiving the ball.

Intriguingly, Shannon Sharpe went on to explain why Rodgers’ stature as a great QB has now made him more unapproachable as a player. Right now, Shannon thinks Rodgers has gotten into a mindset where he can’t take criticism unless it comes from someone like Tom Brady or Peyton Manning.

“And he never will, because the moment you try to hold him accountable, he’ll ask, ‘Who are you to talk to me?’ Because a lot of times, he’s not the only one. Sometimes, when you are great, you feel you are beyond reproach,” Shannon concluded.

This criticism from Shannon comes amid Rodgers’ ongoing feud with NFL analyst and former Steelers safety Ryan Clark. It began when Rodgers said, “There’s a lot of people talking about the game now, both non-former players and former players who are trying to stay relevant fame-wise,” during the Pat McAfee Show.

In response, Clark said, “I find it extremely funny that he’s saying this on a show with a man who, as great as he was as a punter, is far more famous as a pundit in Pat McAfee.” Notably, the Clark-Rodgers incident mirrors Shannon’s comments about the Jets QB not being able to digest criticism.

Meanwhile, the Jets’ remaining two games for this season are against the Bills on December 28 and the Dolphins on January 4. A month ago, on November 12, Rodgers said, “I think so, yeah,” when asked if he plans to play the next season during the weekly press conference. A month later, the Jets are worse off than they were last year with a rookie, and Rodgers staying in New York might no longer be a possibility.