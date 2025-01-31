“There’s Nothing the League Can Do”: Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson Weigh in on Josh Allen’s 4th Down Controversy

Controversial officiating overshadowed the thrilling AFC Championship game between the Bills and the Chiefs. No surprises there. Several debatable calls played a crucial role in the outcome, leaving many to believe Buffalo has every right to question the league and demand answers.

Advertisement

However, Shannon Sharpe thinks the Bills “have to move on.” Taking to Nightcap, Unc and Ocho gave their two cents on the matter:

“At some point in time, the Bills have to move on. There is nothing the league can do. They didn’t feel he got it. They keep making rules for the Bills. It happened.”

Buffalo was ahead 22-21 at the beginning of the fourth quarter when Josh Allen attempted a fourth-and-1 run but gained no yards. The replay official confirmed the on-field decision, resulting in Kansas City taking possession at their own 41-yard line. The Chiefs then scored a touchdown on their next drive, seizing a 29-22 lead.

Sharpe believed the fault lies with Allen and Buffalo. They could have changed the play. He could have improvised by deciding not to go to the left or by handing the ball to RB on the critical 4th down conversions. However, they failed to learn from their mistakes, overly relying on a single play and that was their downfall, per Sharpe.

Ocho pointed out that Allen was efficient in designed-play i.e. QB sneaks during the regular season. The two times they didn’t work was during the most important game of the season against an opponent who knew what to expect from them.

According to him, Allen didn’t pass the first down marker even when they used multiple angles to review the call.

“He would have the first down if the ball wasn’t at his chest. He wasn’t past the stick. They showed every angle they could possibly see. He wasn’t past it. If was able to extend the ball, he would have had it. But he couldn’t because you know if you put it out, the ball is coming out.”

Shannon pointed out that calls on the field usually stand unless there is an obvious error. If the official had given Allen the first down, no one would have questioned it. Buffalo and Joe Brady were predictable in their play against the team that they had already played earlier this season. They should’ve known better.

The Chiefs were better coached and expected those QB sneaks from Allen. Why does the team have to run the ball in or use the O-Line to push the ball in? Why can’t they go with a pass play with an option to run? The Bills shot themselves in the foot. But as Unc said, it’s time they move on.