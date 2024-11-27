Travis Kelce Explains Why He Has Been “High On” Noah Gray for the Last 2–3 Years

Travis Kelce has hinted throughout the season that this could be his last ride. But if so, the Kansas City Chiefs have a strong replacement in Noah Gray. Even Kelce believes it, and after a standout game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Kelce went into detail about why he’s been high on his tight-end teammate on the “New Heights” podcast.

“I’ve been saying it for the last 2-3 years: I think we need to get him more incorporated in the offense in terms of throwing and making him the primary, because he has such a good feel,” Kelce explained.

After catching two touchdowns in their loss to the Buffalo Bills, Gray matched that performance in Week 12 against the Panthers. His two crucial scores helped the Chiefs maintain the lead during the first half. And Kelce is very appreciative of it.

“So good man. He’s got four touchdowns in the last five quarters,” Kelce exclaimed. “I can’t say enough about the teammate he is… the professionalism when he walks in the building- he’s in it wholeheartedly.”

It was high praise from the nine-time pro-bowl, four-time all-pro, three-time Super Bowl champ tight end. Travis and his brother Jason have been known for showing extra appreciation for teammates who don’t get the spotlight.

“He got a big contract at the beginning of the season to show him the Chiefs want him here for a long time,” Travis went on. “All of his focus has been on one thing since he’s gotten to the team: to make the team better. It’s fun to see him take off right now.”

Travis further explained how Gray ran the perfect route for his second touchdown against the Panthers. And as a result, Gray now has twice as many touchdowns as Kelce.

Noah Gray is breaking out

Kelce is currently experiencing a career low in yards per target, yards per catch, and he’s on pace for his lowest career touchdown total by season’s end. However, compared to the rest of the tight end landscape, he is still producing elite numbers. If he wanted to give it another go after this season, the Chiefs would welcome him with open arms.

Meanwhile, Noah Gray isn’t going anywhere, as previously stated, he signed a contract extension through 2027. He’s boasting a career-high in receiving yards, receiving touchdowns, and yards per reception. At the ripe age of 25, Gray is set up to succeed Kelce whenever he wants to hang up the cleats.

So far, Gray has accumulated 315 yards from 27 receptions. That comes down to 11.7 yards per reception. If the former Blue Devils star continues his performance from the past two weeks, Travis’s wish for Gray to become more involved in the offense will surely come true.