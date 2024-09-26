“They Aren’t Walmart People”: Danny Parkins Explains All That’s Wrong With McCaskeys & Their Chicago Bears

The Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears are throttling in the NFC North. Despite the high expectations, the season hasn’t started ideally, leaving the team at the bottom of the division table with 2 huge losses. While this has brought the 2024 NFL Draft’s overall No. 1 pick, Williams, under scrutiny, sportswriter Danny Parkins claims that the McCaskey family is behind the team’s failures in reality.

George Halas founded the team in 1920 and the ownership was passed on to his family after his death. His daughter Virginia took a more active role in the team and won its first and only Super Bowl in 1985 but in recent years the team has failed to impress the fans. They last won the NFC title in 2006 and haven’t had a playoff appearance since 2020.

Danny Parkins appeared on The Colin Cowherd Show to talk about the Bears’ troubled 2024 season when Cowherd asked him about his take on the ‘dysfunctional‘ McCaskey family. He revealed that, unlike other teams, the Bears were not financially sound which contributed to the team’s failure.

“They don’t have hundreds and hundreds of millions of dollars just sitting in cash from some other business, they’re not the Walmart people. And it’s a big family, it’s a dysfunctional family, it’s been passed down there are like nine siblings some of them have no interest in football whatsoever and want to get out and want to cash in and liquidate.”

He revealed that the current team boss, George McCaskey wasn’t serious about football and there was an overall ‘cheapness‘ in the Chicago Bears system. He added that the management wasn’t willing to pay 15-20 million dollars to sign Jim Harbaugh, who was keen on becoming the next HC of Chicago.

Harbaugh was linked to multiple NFL teams including the Chargers, Bears, and Patriots but ended up signing with Justin Herbert-led LA team. Bears missed the opportunity to bring in the national title-winning coach. However, they did end up signing the 2024 NFL draft’s top quarterback prospect, Caleb Williams.

While the wave of the league seems opposing the rookie QB currently, NFL analyst Parkins seemed hardly concerned about his performance. His main issue revolved around the instability of the Bears’ coaching staff.

Parkins finds fault in coaching fluctuation troubling rising quarterbacks

Parkins talked about how the team’s quarterback suffers when they jump from one head coach to another. However, he claimed that a talented player can overcome this challenge. Take Justin Herbert for example. He managed to accumulate 17, 622 yards and 118 TDs over 5 seasons under different coaches. Thus, per Parkins, if Caleb Williams faces a similar situation, he should be able to transition successfully.

In the past few years, the Bears’ lineup hasn’t been stable as the team jumped from one coach to another. In 2018, when Matt Nagy replaced John Fox it became clear that Mitchell Trubisky, a guy that the Bears picked over Patrick Mahomes in the draft wasn’t a part of his long-term plans and was shipped off to the Bills.

Shortly after, the Bears parted ways with Matt Nagy and hired Matt Eberflus as the team’s fourth head coach in the past 10 years. The team had the worst show in the league with back-to-back last-place finishes and was on the verge of firing him but decided to continue.

Enter Caleb Williams and the Bears expected to turn their season around. Unfortunately, until now, under HC Eberflus and the rookie QB, the magic hasn’t spread over the Soldier Field. Williams has found himself sacked more than 10 times in just three games. However, despite the unimpressive start, the Grizzly Gang is hopeful of a comeback.

Accounting to the improved 363-yard coverage in the last game against the Colts, the QB will look forward to converting the momentum into a W against the Rams. Williams will aim to avoid any Trubisky situation and channel his USC spirit.