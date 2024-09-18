“They Just Don’t Have an ‘IT’ Guy”: Rob Gronkowski Details What’s Stopping Brock Purdy’s 49ers From Being the Best Team

It’s no secret that the San Francisco 49ers are one of the most formidable teams in the NFL, boasting an array of skilled players. However, their start to the 2024 season has been shaky, compounded by injuries to both Christian McCaffrey and Deebo Samuel.

But it’s not just injuries that the team is grappling with — former Patriots legend Rob Gronkowski believes the squad is also missing an integral ‘IT’ guy.

On the Up & Adams Show, Gronk analyzed how despite having several “weapons” in the team, the 49ers haven’t been pumping scores in their outings. The former tight end also mentioned how last season, while Brock Purdy‘s crew ruled many games, there were also times when they failed to put their best foot forward.

The main issue, according to Gronkowski, is the lack of a player who can take the team on his shoulders in times of crisis.

“They should be producing week in and week out, especially with an offensive minded coach Kyle Shanahan and then with all the weapons that they have they need. That ‘IT’ guy. I feel like they got a lot of weapons, but they just don’t have like an ‘IT’ guy.”

Host Kay Adams pointed out athletes like George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk who she felt were valid contenders for the tag of ‘IT’ guy. To this, Gronk acknowledged that while they are great players, there is no one like what Edelman was for the Patriots.

There is a certain mentality that the ‘IT’ guy brings to the team, as the NFL legend explained.

What’s the ‘IT’ guy mentality the 49ers are missing?

Julian Edelman has spent 12 years with the New England Patriots and helped the team win the Super Bowl thrice. His former teammate used his example to describe the qualities that define a true leader in an athlete.

“Edelman was an ‘IT’ guy… When it comes to crunch time they go, ‘Hey, feed me that ball.'”

The 49ers currently lack in that area. They rely heavily on each other to make a game-winning play. However, players like Edelman, Brady, and Hogan are those who take charge and do what’s needed. Gronk explained the mentality behind such a player, adding that the 49ers OT Trent Williams has that quality.

“He [Chris Hogan] had that mentality of ‘Feed me the ball, I want it. I’m going to do whatever.’ I feel like Trent Williams has that mentality. He will go out there and he tosses people around. That’s what you want and he’s doing it 24/7.”

Gronkowski is onto something here. However, as the season progresses, the Niners shouldn’t just look for this so-called ‘IT’ guy but should focus on developing their players into one. That’s what will make the team stand out, as Gronkowski passionately explained.

That said, the club is still reeling from their 17-23 loss at the hands of the Minnesota Vikings. But it’s just the start and fans hope to see the crew back in full form in their next matchup against the LA Rams.