“They Said Your Beard Looked Like You Had Pubic Hair Implanted”: Shannon Sharpe Trolls Chad Johnson Over His Facial Hair

One of the most inevitable things in life for men is a receding hairline. And both Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson know this all too well.

The NFL legends have both battled hair struggles throughout their lives, with neither able to grow a full beard due to patchy facial hair. Johnson even jokes about his inability to grow one, saying that whenever he tries, it only grows in patches.

This prompted Shannon to have some fun with the situation — by reading a hilarious comment from his live-streaming Nightcap chat about Johnson’s previous attempts at facial hair.

“Hey, they said your beard looked like you had pubic hair implanted,” Shannon said while busting out laughing. The trolling, surprisingly, got a laugh out of Johnson as well.

Johnson tried to pull off the beard look during his time with the Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots. And it didn’t look that bad. But it certainly wasn’t a full beard and looked quite patchy. It’s no wonder he hasn’t tried to sport the look since.

Chad Johnson’s attempt at facial hair . Is he facially challenged? pic.twitter.com/qBeINdoE0A — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) March 15, 2025

But of course, Johnson played along with his co-host. Shannon was joking about how people fly to Turkey to get a medical procedure that fixes a receding hairline. Johnson mentioned he might consider going too, but for different reasons.

“Hey listen, now that’s a procedure that I would do,” Johnson said. “Not hair, my hair grows fine. I’m saying if I could grow a beard and there was a way I could get surgery to make my voice deeper. Because you see when I talk it’s like a goddamn soprano voice.”

It’s interesting how much Johnson cares about his appearance. For a man with eight children by seven different women, you’d think he’s doing just fine looks-wise. Johnson also claims he can grow his hair just fine but chooses to be bald instead. The only explanation is that he has a bad hairline, and when presented with a solution for that, he opts to focus on fixing his patchy beard and high-pitched voice instead.

It’s why we love Ocho, though. He goes off on tangents and tends to share some hilarious stuff when he does. What started as a joke turned into him talking about what procedures he wished were available to fix his appearance. Is that not hilarious?

So, keep doing you, Johnson. Surely, Shannon loves to poke fun at him so that he can keep farming clips like he did here. Who knows what the Nightcap crew will talk about during their next show? It’s the unpredictability that makes it so great.