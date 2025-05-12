“Can Leadership Be Taught?”: Seven-Time Super Bowl Winner Tom Brady Weighs In

Dec 10, 2005;Orchard Park, NY; New England Patriots quarterback (12) Tom Brady throws a pass against the Buffalo Bills in the 3rd quarter of a game at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Patriots beat the Buffalo Bills 35-7. Mandatory Credit: Photo By John Sokolowski-Imagn Images © Copyright John Sokolowsk

From game-winning drives to his willingness to mentor the next generation of quarterbacks, there’s plenty of evidence to suggest that Tom Brady is one of, if not the best, leader to ever grace the gridiron. With 7 Super Bowl rings and the title of the NFL GOAT in his back pocket, Brady is more than qualified to talk about effective leadership.

Advertisement

The former New England Patriot recently implored Shedeur Sanders to become the leader that the Cleveland Browns have been searching for, suggesting that he believes leadership is something that is developed, not inherited. During his appearance on The Late Late Show, the future first-ballot Hall of Famer confirmed as much while speaking with the show’s host, Patrick Kielty.

In noting that helps to have an “Irish work ethic,” the seven-time Super Bowl champion asserted that leadership can, in fact, be taught, so long as the would-be leader has the right tools and motivations.

“Leadership really comes down to two things. Do you care about the people you’re working with, and do you care about what you’re trying to accomplish? I think great leaders take a lot of different forms and shapes, some people do it with their actions, some people do it with their words. It always comes down to great values, hard work, and discipline.”

According to Brady’s definition of leadership, which is predicated on the fact that one must first develop those aforementioned values and work ethic, anyone has the potential to become a difference maker. Whether it’s simply trying to make a difference at work or wanting to become a better parent, his formula for leadership is as proven as it gets.

However, it’s not enough to simply develop a work ethic and a desire for victory. In order to truly be recognized and respected as a leader, Brady insists that you must also show a genuine concern for those around you.

“If you love the people you’re working with, you care about them, and you’re not selfish and in it for yourself, they are going to do a lot for you. They are going to commit to you, they are going to care, they are going to dig deeper when they need to.”

Seeing as human beings are inherently selfish creatures, following Brady’s advice is certainly easier said than done, hence the requirement for discipline. Nevertheless, his seven Lombardi trophies, 15 Pro Bowl nominations, and three All-Pro honors stand as a testament to the results that one can achieve by following his recipe.

Considering that it’s a bit more difficult to care about your coworkers in a corporate environment, Brady made sure to clarify that his blueprint is more readily accessible to athletes than anyone else.

“In sports, it’s pretty easy. You want to win, and then, if you care about winning and you care about your teammates, you can do a lot of great things.”

A leader of men, if there ever was one, Brady’s NFL career serves as the ultimate proof of his claim that leadership is taught. Having successfully transformed himself from an afterthought of a draft pick into a household name that will be celebrated for generations to come, perhaps it was his people skills, more so than anything else, that were ultimately responsible for what is undoubtedly the most decorated career in NFL history.