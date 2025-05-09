“He Ain’t Jerry Rice”: Shannon Sharpe Uses a Randy Moss Analogy to Give George Pickens a Reality Check

When the Pittsburgh Steelers traded for DK Metcalf this offseason, few believed he and George Pickens would coexist in the same receiver room for long. Two alpha personalities vying for the WR1 role — both known for their off-field antics. It was indeed a recipe for tension. However, Metcalf’s entry was also a sign that Pickens would be traded.

In Pittsburgh, patience with Pickens was wearing thin, especially with head coach Mike Tomlin. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Howe, the Steelers actively tried to push out Pickens during the NFL Draft, but the interest wasn’t there. Some teams reportedly laughed off the idea of adding him to their locker room, especially at Pittsburgh’s asking price of a second-round pick.

Once the draft dust had settled, the Cowboys saw an opportunity. They struck a deal, sending a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a 2027 seventh-rounder. Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson weighed in on Howe’s report and the eventual trade involving Pickens.

No team was willing to give up assets in this year’s draft, but Dallas was willing to roll the dice on his upside, just not at the original cost. Johnson justified the Cowboys’ move by acknowledging Pickens’ immense talent, saying he can be the top receiver on any team when he’s locked in.

Over his first three NFL seasons, the Georgia Alum has totaled 2,841 yards and 12 touchdowns, averaging 59 yards per game and an impressive 16.3 yards per reception. He’s currently averaging 58 catches per season, but with just a modest increase to around 70 receptions, he could easily surpass 1,200 yards.

However, Johnson also pointed out that Pickens has maturity issues — like his lack of effort, refusal to block or run full routes, frequent displays of frustration, and skirmishes with defensive backs. These tend to overshadow his potential.

Sharpe agreed but took it a step further. He explained that this kind of behavior can sometimes be tolerated from elite veterans like Randy Moss or Jerry Rice, whose long-term productivity outweighs occasional baggage.

But Pickens, he emphasized, hasn’t earned that kind of grace yet. His inconsistency and off-field demeanor make it difficult for teams to justify the risk.

“The problem that he has is that if that’s Randy Moss, he ain’t Randy Moss. He ain’t Jerry Rice. So you don’t get to have that luxury of taking a day off. So when George Pickens can get you 23 TDs, when he can give you 1600-1700 yards, then you can take a day off,” said Sharpe.

Ocho pointed out that a lot of eyeballs would be on Pickens in Dallas, and he needs to be more mature. He needs to finally show the potential that many believe he showed coming out of Georgia, and he can be that player.

“Dude is immensely talented. There’s just another side that once we fix that up, he matures a little bit, he’s going to be all right. After the conversation I had with him, he is going to be all right. He’s not going to have issues in Dallas, because my back is against the wall now,” said Ocho.

“You’re seeing all the young bulls get paid. You need to be a $30-$35 million receiver. You can be that if you show this year in Dallas. The world is watching now. Handle your business and get your bag in the offseason,” he added.

With CeeDee Lamb firmly established as the Cowboys’ WR1 — and already locked into a lucrative contract — Pickens will have to embrace the WR2 role. But unlike many secondary receivers, Pickens is likely to see plenty of action.

For the first time in his NFL career, he’ll be catching passes from a top-tier quarterback in Dak Prescott, which could elevate his production significantly.

Pickens’ strengths are undeniable: he is an elite in winning contested catches. He possesses freakish athleticism. Operating as the WR2 could work in his favor, taking the spotlight and pressure off him while still offering a chance to thrive in single coverage.

For the Cowboys, this trade finally gives them a legitimate WR2, at least for the 2025 season. Pickens will become a free agent after the year, and if he can stay focused and show maturity, he’ll be in high demand as a potential WR1 elsewhere.

If the partnership works out, it could motivate Dallas to extend him even.