“They Were Already Thinking About Where They Were Spending Their Off Week”: Dallas Legend Michael Irvin Goes Ballistic on Cowboys Players

The Cowboys’ poor run continues after the Detroit Lions handed the team their worst loss of the season, 47-9. As a result, a good chunk of the fanbase has raised questions about Coach Mike McCarthy’s future in Dallas. Michael Irvin, however, believes that it’s the entire team and their lackadaisical attitude on the field that contributed to this week’s loss.

In the latest episode of “Come and Talk 2 Me,” the former Dallas wide receiver lambasted all Cowboys players for not showing any heart during their game against their NFC opponent. Irvin believes that it’s simply an attitude problem.

For Irvin, the players were not at all focused on the game but rather on the upcoming bye week, which would give them plenty of time to slack off. He one-upped this roast by remarking that they also played this weekend as if they were already on an off week, expressing his disappointment with the team’s subpar performance. And that too, in a home game.

“They didn’t show up, they just didn’t… I mean no area of the football team that I would I say showed up. All of them, I think were already thinking about where they were spending their off week because they took this week off also, so they really got two weeks off.”

Before Irvin could roast the Cowboys further, the hosts had to intervene, as things were getting only uglier. But can you blame the Hall of Famer wideout?

The Cowboys have one of the largest fan bases in the country and are among the richest sports teams in the world, yet they haven’t won the Super Bowl since 1996. And if their recent performances are any indication, they aren’t likely to make it past the Wild Card Round this year either.

After last year’s postseason heartbreak against the Packers, expectations were high this year, but losing to a fellow NFC contender at home is truly disappointing. Hence, it’s no wonder that Michael Irvin urged his former team to press the panic button heading into Week 7.

Irvin wants the Cowboys to address their offensive struggles

After being cut off from his rant, the former wide receiver was asked whether the Cowboys should hit the panic button now. The answer, unsurprisingly, was a resounding yes.

While the team has secured both Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to multi-year contracts, ensuring their stays, Irvin still sees a void in the offense. Therefore, he urged the team to add some new firepower to their arsenal as soon as possible.

“That thing on the wall that says break glass in case of emergency? Crack that sh*t now! I’m sounding alarmed for the help that they need on offence… get Davonte, get me some help on this offence.”

Interestingly enough, Irvin finds the Cowboys’ defense beyond redemption. While the majority have cut the Dallas defense some slack for key absentees in DE DeMarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, Irvin believes that even their addition wouldn’t stop the team from allowing 47 points to foes like the Lions.

Irvin, thus, argued that outscoring the opponents is the best way for the Cowboys to win games this season.

“I’m not sounding alarmed thinking even with Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons coming back, that it’s going to be sufficient enough to stop the holes and the bleedings on that defence… That’s why I’m breaking the glass saying because I know you cannot fix the defence.”

At 3-3 currently, the Cowboys’ post-season hopes hang in the balance. And with their next three fixtures involving the 49ers, Falcons, and Eagles, it’s right to push the panic buttons now.

There is scope for redemption even now but at 4-5, the season will pretty much be done for America’s Team. So, it will be interesting to see how the Cowboys reinforce their roster in the upcoming weeks.