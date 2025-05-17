“Cam Ward Put Us Back On the Map”: Hurricanes Legend Michael Irvin Feels Proud Of the Former Miami QB

Michael Irvin is always vocal about young players who have the potential to make big strides in the future. Be it Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, or even Cam Ward, who have all showcased their ability at an elite level in college.

Now that they are in the NFL, Irvin says that he is particularly proud of Ward for one particular reason: putting Miami quarterbacks back on the map.

Irvin, who is a Miami Hurricanes legend, never fails to cheer on his alma mater, be it on or off the field. And after Cam was picked first overall in the 2025 draft, it helped Miami in several ways, which makes Irvin elated.

“This kid here, I told him and I tell him all the time, I said, ‘Man, I just so appreciate you and what you’ve done for us. I thank you because remember the years we used to have Miami quarterbacks going first all the time, all the time back in my years, and then we had such a big drop.’ Cam Ward put us back on the map.”

What makes this even more special is that Miami football can now use Ward as an example to attract more such talent. “Now we can go to the Carson Becks or the young kids that are in their homes when we talk to their parents and say you can come be the next Cam Ward at the University of Miami,” Irvin added.

Though happy about this, the Cowboys legend felt that the NFL was not fair to the 22-year-old, even though he was the top pick in this year’s draft. Irvin argued that the Titans not getting any prime-time games this season is not good for Cam Ward.

“Well, first of all, real disappointed in the NFL to give the Tennessee Titans no prime time games when they have the number one pick in the National Football League. I don’t think they’ve done that too often through the history, not giving him one of the weeks of the 17 weeks to showcase in prime time the number one pick, of course.”

The NFL not making efforts to put Ward in the forefront this season irked Irvin. “I’m taking that personally because in that prime-time game, the game that he has all by himself, a standalone game, we would be talking about you.”

However, the Browns were among the teams that did not get a prime-time game, even though it appears that Shedeur Sanders may make the roster. And if by chance he gets to play a game, the viewership might just go through the roof.