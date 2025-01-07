“They’re Gonna Have to Pay Him”: Jared Allen Believes Kevin O’Connell Will Stay With the Vikings

Nov 17, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell points to the crowd as he walks off the field against the Tennessee Titans during the second half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Minnesota Vikings’ impressive 14-3 run is the perfect redemption story for Kevin O’Connell, especially after the disappointing 7-10 finish last year. Any questions about the head coach’s job security have been squashed, with O’Connell under contract through the 2025 season and an extension on the cards next year.

Advertisement

But with several teams expressing interest, rumors say the Vikings might part ways with their head coach in 2026.

Explaining his take on the Up And Adams podcast, former Vikings DE Jared Allen predicted that not only will the Vikings keep O’Connell on the team, but they might even make him the highest-paid head coach in the NFL.

“So, they’re gonna have to pay him. I think Kevin might be the highest-paid coach, which he deserves. I mean, look what he’s done since he’s been there. We would be crazy to let him go, and I don’t think anybody would give what it would probably take to give up three or four first-rounders for him right now,” Allen said.

As it stands, Andy Reid is the highest-paid head coach with a five-year, $100 million deal, which averages $20 million per year. And realistically, the Vikings are likely to offer the Vikings HC a deal in the $16-18 million range, in line with coaches like Sean Payton ($18 million) and Mike Tomlin ($16 million) and the market standard.

Meanwhile, O’Connell himself isn’t really focused on the rumors surrounding his future. Because he has made it particularly clear that his contract extension delay had nothing to do with him leaving the Vikings.

“I’m not really interested in addressing the rumors or the speculation. What I can tell you is I love this team. I love everything about this organization. This is where I want to be. This is where I want to keep coaching and leading,” he said during a Sunday night press conference following the Vikings’ game against the Detroit Lions.

As for now, O’Connell’s focus shifts to the NFC Wild Card Round clash against the Los Angeles Rams on January 13. The Vikings are favored (-122), but the Rams (+110) have thrived as home underdogs this season, making this matchup an exciting postseason showdown.