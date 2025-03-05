Analyst Explains Why Kevin O’Connell Would Have “Looked Like a Liar” if Sam Darnold Was Franchise Tagged

Oct 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold (14) and Minnesota Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell and fullback C.J. Ham (right) look on before the game against the Detroit Lions at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The NFL thrives on ruthless competition on the field, but off it, the league runs on trust. Every word from a head coach, every handshake between an agent and a front office, every promise whispered behind closed doors—they all matter.

So when rumors swirled that the Minnesota Vikings were considering franchise-tagging Sam Darnold, it wasn’t just about his future—it was about Kevin O’Connell’s credibility. After all, he had made it clear that the QB had earned the right to test the waters of free agency.

Unsurprisingly, veteran analyst Mike Florio seemed dismayed by the franchise-tag murmurs emerging from Minnesota about Darnold. In his eyes, applying the tag would have undermined the Vikings head coach’s credibility—a key reason players and fans alike admire him.

“As of yesterday, there was a sense that maybe they were going to tag him, and that didn’t sit well with me because I think that Kevin O’Connell is a man of his word. I think he’s honorable; he does things the right way. It’s one of the reasons why the players love him,” said the analyst.

Florio, however, gave O’Connell the benefit of the doubt, wondering if Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah was the one trying to overrule the head coach’s much-publicized decision. Such a scenario would be even worse, said the journalist, as it would essentially make O’Connell look like a liar in the public eye.

“You can’t. If somebody else in the organization had said, ‘Sorry Kevin, we’re gonna franchise tag him,’ Kevin’s got every right to be pissed off because it makes him look like a liar.”

In the end, the Vikings opted not to tag Darnold, as O’Connell stuck with his decision to give the QB a chance to test the market. At the same time, he ensured that rookie JJ McCarthy received assurance that he was being counted on and wouldn’t have to sit behind a veteran like some QBs had in the past.

Now that Darnold is expected to hit free agency, the question shifts from whether he will be tagged to where he will go. This is a crucial question, as it could have significant implications for the quarterback class in this draft.

Will Sam Darnold impact Cam Ward’s Draft Stocks?

As things stand, Darnold is the most promising prospect among the free agent Quarterbacks available. But thanks to Darnold’s past, we can safely rule out a few teams—firstly, the Jets. Because it would be wild to see the two sides reunite after their ugly history.

Tom Brady’s Raiders are a great option, but considering they are at the start of a fresh project, news from the grapevine points toward Shedeur Sanders being Brady’s pick to lead his team. The teams left with us now are the Titans, Giants, Steelers, and the Browns. The first three are legitimate options that make a lot of sense.

If the Titans or the Giants were to sign Darnold as a free agent, it would allow the two franchises to shift their attention to a top defensive prospect like a Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter, allowing them to get a top quarterback alongside a promising defender. The ripple effect of a move like this would significantly affect Cam Ward’s prospects of being the No. 1 overall pick.

That said, Ward’s projection as the numero uno would remain unchallenged should Mike Tomlin & Co. sign Darnold to play in Pittsburgh. The Browns are also an option, but considering how new OC Tommy Rees emphasized his QB to be a quick decision-maker, it remains to be seen what the team thinks of Darnold after his disastrous playoff performance against the Rams.

Safe to say, Sam Darnold’s signature will be a hotly discussed topic for the next few weeks.