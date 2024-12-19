“They’re in the Bottom Half of Almost Every Defensive Category”: Bill Belichick, Mike Lombardi & Matt Patricia Critique Jerod Mayo’s Patriots

Bill Belichick left the New England Patriots just one season ago, and they are still struggling. Especially defensively. The former head coach of the team sat down with Mike Lombardi and Matt Patricia on the latest episode of The Coach Show, where he candidly pointed this out.

During the show, Lombardi stated that the Patriots last year ranked highly defensively in popular categories, something the 2024 Patriots haven’t been able to achieve. And reacting to this, Belichick said,

“Yeah, they’re in the bottom half of almost every defensive category. And so, that’s its own issue. Kicking has been inconsistent as well… Where Maye is or isn’t, certainly a good guy to work with, but he’s got a lot of work to do too.”

Belichick went in on his former team and picked them apart. He was always known for, at the bare minimum, having a solid defense that could keep his team in the game. However, in Mayo’s first year, the Pats have simply rolled over defensively at every turn.

Bill Belichick on the current Patriots head coach

Mayo served as the team’s linebacker coach from 2019 to 2023 under Belichick. And, Bill had high praise for Mayo when he took the job, but a media spat quickly put distance between the two coaches and the style in which they run a team. Mayo came out after a loss in London to the Jacksonville Jaguars and candidly called his defense “soft”.

Belichick took offense to this and quickly defended the crew he built over the years. He pointed out at the time that they had the same personnel as last year when they finished first in rushing defense.

“I’m kind of hurt for those guys, because to call them soft — they’re not soft. They were the best team in the league last year against the run, and those guys went out and did it even though we couldn’t score many points offensively.”

Belichick, this time, expressed uncertainty about the team’s future and its direction under GM Elliot Wolf and Mayo’s leadership.

“We’ll see what the direction of this program, where that goes with Wolff with Mayo- or maybe somebody else is part of this too, I don’t know,” the former head coach said on The Coach Show.

It was a critical critique that Belichick and his coaches had of their former team. Patricia, the former defensive coordinator, also mentioned that they lost some pretty key veteran leaders at the beginning of the year to injury. Guys like David Andrews, Ja’Whaun Bentley, Cole Strange, and Christian Barmore.

When a team loses veteran leadership early, oftentimes young and unproven players step in and take their roles and elevate their game. But we just didn’t see that from the Pats this year.

Any team is going to struggle when they lose key defensive pieces. But the Patriots really felt them this season. It’s time to just crumple this season up, throw it in the trash, and look ahead to the offseason and the 2025 Draft.