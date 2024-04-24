Things Get Heated Up in Cowboys Nation as Jerry Jones & Dallas Look “Terrified” of Setting the Market

Jerry Jones and his Cowboys are refusing to make the first move in this highly volatile QB and receiver market, where any standout shot-caller is going for over $45 million while receivers are earning up to $30 million. There is a belief among pundits that the Vikings have to break the bank to keep Justin Jefferson in Minnesota, and with 35-year-old Kirk Cousins getting $45 million in free agency, a contract extension for both Tua and Dak Prescott is expected to soar only higher.

The Cowboys have three vital contract negotiations pending with Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. In their last year, it is highly expected of the front office to agree to extensions, but Jerry Jones isn’t yet budging. Although he has given fans hope with the famous ‘All in’ slogan, tangible progress has yet to materialize. Thus, the only possible explanation comes down to the management waiting for other teams to make the first move and set the market, so the Cowboys don’t overpay—a mistake that often comes with a steep price.

“We’d like to see more leaves fall. …Sometimes timing keeps you from making a mistake,” said Jerry in a recent presser.

This waiting game, however, has left a bittersweet taste in the mouths of fans. They feel that Jerry has successfully duped them again. Social media is filled with angry posts, with a few asserting that it was all a gimmick to gain attention for the franchise, while others remark that the strategy of waiting never works for them, and when they end up overpaying before the start of the season, Jones will take the credit and show everyone that they were ‘All in’ from the beginning. Here are a few reactions amidst the recent developments:

Nevertheless, the Cowboys GM/Owner insisted that they are in continuous talks with Prescott and are interested in keeping him beyond the next season.

Jerry Jones Opens Up on Dak Prescott’s Negotiations

Jones had a firm stance when asked about Prescott’s contract extension. According to Pro Football Talk, he wants his QB to remain a Cowboy for years to come but feels the negotiations aren’t going to be easy. While they are willing to pay him as per what the market dictates, this will affect the players around him. Given the concerns about the cap space, it’s not much of a surprise.

Moreover, Jerry was impressed by Dak’s growth and MVP numbers last season and feels there is more to come from him. Yet he asserted that the credit also goes to the front office for giving him the best-supporting cast, which made his task easy. They have been able to do that for him since his rookie days because having a QB on a rookie contract, leaves a club with enough dough to provide him with the best players, which won’t be possible when they give Dak his next big contract.

Dak is already on a 4-year $160 million contract, and the Cowboys have to pay him over $55 million this year alone. The Dallas quarterback recently stated that he is letting Jones and his agent negotiate a contract extension, but at the same time, he isn’t looking to be the highest-paid QB in the league and wants to stay with the team for the long haul.

While the fans might feel their QB doesn’t deserve the $55 million contract, it is not about what the player deserves or his track record. It is about what the market dictates, as seen in the case of Kirk Cousins. The ball is on Jerry’s court, and only time will tell what he decides.