“This Guy Sucks”: Jason Kelce’s Epic ‘Kick for Charity’ Fails, Forces Pat McAfee to Troll the Former Eagles Center

After this week’s College Gameday on ESPN, we assure you, Jason Kelce will think twice before taking a dig at NFL kickers. He did exactly that last month on his ‘New Heights’ podcast, saying that the league should make kickers “way less valuable.”

Advertisement

“We need to narrow these field goalposts… It’s too easy to kick field goals right now… We got to go to rugby goalposts,” he had said during the show.

However, when it was the former Eagles center’s turn to try his hand at kicking—well, his leg—he ended up only making a fool of himself. Albeit, while raising money for a good cause.

The stakes were very high! $100,000 on the line for Hurricane relief. However, when Kelce lined up and kicked the ball toward the goal post, it ended up landing among fans — a solid 15 yards to the left of the goal posts.

If we’ve learned anything from Pat McAfee’s kick-and-win challenges on college campuses, it’s that the kicker often gets a second chance. And Jason did too. The stakes were even raised to $200,000. Unfortunately, his second attempt went even further left than the first, leaving everyone in attendance disappointed.

McAfee, who knows a thing or two about kicking the ball, and has been organizing these events, shouted, “This guy sucks!” twice. But all in good fun.

Even Jason’s podcast page didn’t spare him. They wrote in the comments: “Would’ve been a perfect kick if the goalposts were 50 feet to the left tho”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Fans joined in the banter as well, with some noting that while kicking is tough, they didn’t quite expect Jason to miss the mark by such a wide margin. “Glad you’re a center,” his own team, the Eagles, wrote from their social media page. Some also blamed his giant, unusual boots.

See for yourselves:

#JasonKelce says goodbye to kicking career after missing the mark twice pic.twitter.com/UHG1fAaNbM — FootballinMyVeins (Kidding, it’s blood) (@nfl_rocky) November 2, 2024

It will be interesting to see if Jason decides to hone his kicking skills now. He clearly needs some practice.