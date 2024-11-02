mobile app bar

“This Guy Sucks”: Jason Kelce’s Epic ‘Kick for Charity’ Fails, Forces Pat McAfee to Troll the Former Eagles Center

Samnur Reza
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Jason Kelce and Pat McAfee

Jason Kelce (left) and Pat McAfee (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

After this week’s College Gameday on ESPN, we assure you, Jason Kelce will think twice before taking a dig at NFL kickers. He did exactly that last month on his ‘New Heights’ podcast, saying that the league should make kickers “way less valuable.”

“We need to narrow these field goalposts… It’s too easy to kick field goals right now… We got to go to rugby goalposts,” he had said during the show.

However, when it was the former Eagles center’s turn to try his hand at kicking—well, his leg—he ended up only making a fool of himself. Albeit, while raising money for a good cause.

The stakes were very high! $100,000 on the line for Hurricane relief. However, when Kelce lined up and kicked the ball toward the goal post, it ended up landing among fans — a solid 15 yards to the left of the goal posts.

If we’ve learned anything from Pat McAfee’s kick-and-win challenges on college campuses, it’s that the kicker often gets a second chance. And Jason did too. The stakes were even raised to $200,000. Unfortunately, his second attempt went even further left than the first, leaving everyone in attendance disappointed.

McAfee, who knows a thing or two about kicking the ball, and has been organizing these events, shouted, “This guy sucks!” twice. But all in good fun.

Even Jason’s podcast page didn’t spare him. They wrote in the comments: “Would’ve been a perfect kick if the goalposts were 50 feet to the left tho”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by NFL (@nfl)

Fans joined in the banter as well, with some noting that while kicking is tough, they didn’t quite expect Jason to miss the mark by such a wide margin. “Glad you’re a center,” his own team, the Eagles, wrote from their social media page. Some also blamed his giant, unusual boots.

See for yourselves:

It will be interesting to see if Jason decides to hone his kicking skills now. He clearly needs some practice.

About the author

Samnur Reza

Samnur Reza

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Samnur Reza is an NFL editor for The SportsRush. He holds a degree in English Honors and joined The SportsRush editorial team in 2023. Having previously worked as a freelancer and several media outlets, Samnur has been religiously following the National Football League for the past six and a half years. Samnur first started following football after Tom Brady's cameo in Ted 2. It wasn’t long before he found himself grabbing a bucket of popcorn to enjoy football games. He still vividly remembers his first-ever fixture: a 2011 matchup between the Patriots and Raiders, where Brady led his team to a 31-19 victory. Even so, Samnur believes Brady’s best performance came against the Falcons in Super Bowl LI, a game he still revisits from time to time. Samnur diligently follows most NFL athletes, their family members, and even the NCAA. Thus, he considers himself a diverse writer, having covered almost every corner of the football world. He does, however, have a special interest in athlete-centric stories. Whenever they engage in off-field ventures or charitable activities, Samnur enjoys reading and writing about them. Samnur had already authored over 850 NFL-based articles before becoming an editor. His editorial journey began just a little over a year ago. Beyond football, Samnur is a true cinephile with an extensive repertoire of films. He’s also fond of cats and has a furry friend named ‘Eva.’ During his free time, Samnur enjoys playing video games, currently immersed in God of War: Ragnarök. Having recently learned how to ride a bike, he now wishes to travel almost everywhere on it.

Share this article

Don’t miss these