“This Is a Perfect Fit”: NFL Fans React as Jon Gruden Signs a Multi-Year Deal

Aug 29, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden walks onto the field before the start of the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Former LV Raiders head coach Jon Gruden has found a job, but not with an NFL team. He has reportedly teamed up with the entertainment blogging website Barstool Sports, and for multiple years, no less.

It’s certainly unexpected for someone of Gruden’s caliber to join an entertainment team, especially since there have been rumors about him returning to an NFL franchise.

However, if you have followed Jon Gruden on his YouTube channel, you might already be aware that he makes entertaining, insightful videos about NFL games on a regular basis. He breaks down several games, discussing where each team has advantages and disadvantages. Fans are quite fond of this too — with the former HC already amassing 192,000 subscribers.

So, it’s understandable why Barstool Sports wanted someone like Gruden on board. And since the former head coach enjoys breaking down plays and games, it’s also clear why he chose to sign the multi-year deal.

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: Former NFL HC Jon Gruden has signed a multi-year deal with Barstool Sports. pic.twitter.com/5rblCbclNi — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) November 14, 2024

It’s not entirely clear what role Gruden will have with the entertainment blogging website. However, considering his expertise in breaking down plays and his experience as an analyst covering MNF for ESPN for about nine years, he might take on Barstool Sports’ NFL coverage.

Not surprisingly, fans were left in awe with this announcement. While this job doesn’t see Gruden on the sidelines of an NFL team, they are still very much pleased.

This is a perfect fit 🍻 — Trading for Time (@sun_sand_stocks) November 14, 2024

Awesome move by Barstool — 𝔗𝔥𝔢 𝔇𝔢𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔦𝔱 𝔗𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 📰 (@the_det_times) November 14, 2024

Hope he coaches again — Braden Keas (@BradenKeas) November 14, 2024

No brainer here this guys putting out the best football content right now — The System (@sixersnextup) November 14, 2024

Barstool Sports broke the news on X, formerly known as Twitter, with a brief yet entertaining video. It starts with one of the employees breaking down a football play, with the whole room silent, uninterested. Then Gruden enters.

With his coaching expertise, the former head coach broke down his famous ‘Spider Y 2 Banana’ play — with everyone at Barstool Sports paying full attention. Without a doubt, great content is coming from the entertainment blogging website in the coming months.