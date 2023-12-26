Brittany Mahomes Sports $1,250 Boots At Patrick Mahomes’ Christmas Game Against the Raiders

Brittany Mahomes has emerged as more than just the queen of the Chiefs WAGS group. Her support for her husband Patrick Mahomes has been unparalleled, most of them set in unique attire. This time again, she caught the focus, in spite of Swift’s presence alongside, for her clothing choice on the Chiefs vs. Raiders matchup.

Rocking a cute black, white, and red Christmas attire, Brittany shone in the pictures with her daughter Sterling Skye. This time Skye had a KC beanie to support the Chiefs in Brittany’s style. However, as Brittany approached Patrick on the sidelines, her $1,250 boots from Chloé struck the attention of the fans.

Made from calfskin with subtle glossiness to boast, Brittany chose the black version of the Chloé Noua Ankle boots. The cloth detailing adds length, a small tag in front, and white buttonhole stitches add to the grace. To add more winter flavor, Brittany chose black leather pants, beachy curls, and a killer smile.

Raiders Fans Buzz on Brittany Mahomes with Bitter Comments

The Raiders had a vengeful Christmas as they went on to hijack the Chiefs. They stunned the Chiefs with a 14-20 win at the Arrowhead with Taylor Swift in attendance. And Raiders fans didn’t spare Brittany in her latest IG post.

“You’re not smiling anymore,” wrote one fan. Another one was more outright, commenting, “Go Raiders,” at the post. One fan wrote, “It’s too cold and windy in Kansas for football today anyways,” keeping it sarcastic. A fan went rude on Patrick Mahomes, writing, “Tell your husband that he shy hang up the cleats.” One fan smoked it out with a comment, “20-14. Against a coach less team. Was Taylor there?”

No matter the clutter from the Raiders’ fans, the hardest noise came from Patrick’s brother Jackson Mahomes, as he broke his radio silence on social media. He posted a carousel of pictures from the sidelines as the 23-year-old donned a jacket with the KC emblem.

Fans were enthusiastic about his look in the Kansas City Chiefs colors. He posted on his Instagram after a month, amidst his legal troubles and fans were quick in reminding him about it.

The Mahomes family went all in on social media on Christmas to support the Chiefs. However, it didn’t turn out to be the day for them. In fact, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were spotted slamming their helmets in frustration. The Chiefs have now lost the opportunity to clinch the No.1 seed in the AFC, but are still very much in the bracket for a ticket to the Wild Card Round.