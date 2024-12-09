mobile app bar

“This is Getting Ridiculous”: Shannon Sharpe Makes His Feelings Clear on Contentious Penalty Calls During Chiefs vs. Chargers Clash

Braden Ramsey
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) recovers a fumble against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

Dec 8, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) recovers a fumble against Kansas City Chiefs defensive end George Karlaftis (56) during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

The Los Angeles Chargers-Kansas City Chiefs Week 14 Sunday Night Football affair has gotten off to a slow start. But a lack of offense doesn’t mean the AFC West rivalry matchup hasn’t already seen some controversy.

On Los Angeles’ first offensive drive, quarterback Justin Herbert connected with wide receiver Quentin Johnston for a 21-yard gain. The impressive throw and catch netted the Chargers a first down on 3rd-and-16. They were granted 15 additional yards on top of that after Kansas City linebacker Nick Bolton was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

“Rate the Refs” considered the penalty a good call; Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe did not. Following the penalty’s enforcement, he let the world know his opinion on Twitter/X.

Most viewers shared Sharpe’s views. They pointed to Bolton’s point of contact being Johnston’s chest – as opposed to the head/neck area – as evidence that he should not have been penalized.

Bolton did do a good job avoiding Johnston’s head and neck on the collision. However, the ruling came down because Johnston was deemed a defenseless receiver.

He did not “[have] time to clearly become a runner” after making the grab. This language comes from Rule 12, Section 2, Article 9 (a2) of the NFL rulebook. A Chargers fan in Sharpe’s comments informed him of the official’s apparent assertion.

With 4:45 remaining in the first half, the Chiefs lead the Chargers 6-0. Kansas City’s points came courtesy of third-string kicker Matthew Wright. The five-year veteran drilled a 47-yard attempt in the first quarter and a 33-yard try in the second quarter.

Post Edited By:Nidhi

About the author

Braden Ramsey

Braden Ramsey

x-icon

Braden Ramsey has always been a big NFL fan. He has written about the league for various outlets, and covered the sport at a number of levels throughout his life. His favorite team is the Baltimore Ravens. When he's not writing, Braden can be found enjoying comedy of all kinds and hanging out with friends.

Share this article

Don’t miss these