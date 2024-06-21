“This Is Home for Us”: Trevor Lawrence Opens Up About $275 Million Extension

Trevor Lawrence’s recent contract extension with the Jacksonville Jaguars caused quite a stir in the NFL world. The five-year, $275 million contract, including $142 million in guaranteed money, positions him as one of the highest-paid quarterbacks in the league. While this financial commitment has sparked debates, considering that Lawrence has yet to prove himself as a franchise quarterback, he appears hyped for the upcoming journey.

During his recent presser appearance, Lawrence appreciated the stability his extension offers his family for years to come. Beyond money matters, he values the assurance and long-term dedication it represents, providing him with confidence and a sense of security about staying put in Jacksonville.

“Obviously, financially, it’s amazing and really sets us up for the future and for the rest of our lives. So, that’s a huge blessing. Obviously, that’s a big deal, but I think even more than that is the stability of, like you said, being here for the long term,” Lawrence said.

Beginning his journey with the Jaguars in 2021 brought forth a mix of challenges and optimism for Lawrence. While facing anticipated hurdles on a team, he displayed splashes of brilliance alongside a work ethic. Well, with coaching leadership and improved offensive support, there is optimism for his future.

Furthermore, throughout all their experiences, Lawrence and his family have come to view Jacksonville as their home and have settled in comfortably. Therefore, Trevor’s family’s happiness alongside his professional aspirations is what makes the contract extension more appealing for the young QB.

“We love it here. It’s become home. Our families love it, families love visiting here, and we’ve really settled in. This is home for us, so we wanted to be here long term. Obviously, it’s a place we love to live in, and we know that because we’ve had some good and some bad times,” Lawrence continued.

The Jaguars are undoubtedly banking on Lawrence’s potential. Otherwise, a contract that matches their QB with Joe Burrow’s highest-paid contract wouldn’t have materialized. And for Lawrence, the extension was a clear choice from all angles.

Lawrence Shares Why the Jaguars Deal Was a ‘No-Brainer’

Apart from the financial aspect and his family enjoying life in Jacksonville, Trevor’s strong desire to lead the Jaguars to a Super Bowl perfectly aligns with the team’s goals. He firmly believes that the franchise is on the right path, which is why he didn’t need to look the other way before signing the extension.

“On the football side, that makes it obviously a no-brainer for us. We’re heading in the right direction, and I want to be the quarterback here. I want to bring a championship to Jacksonville. That’s my goal, and I really know that we can accomplish that. I’m excited for that, and it just pairs up to where we happen to love living here too,” he said.

Nevertheless, the contract itself might place Lawrence in a tricky spot. He will need to demonstrate his brilliance in every outing, whether on the road or at home, as that’s what the franchise and the Jaguars faithful would expect.