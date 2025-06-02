“James Gladstone Needs To Stop Skipping Leg Day”: NFL Fans Make Hilarious Puns About Jaguars GM’s Skinny Legs

The Jacksonville Jaguars introduced General Manager James Gladstone, center, as he arrived Monday morning February 24, 2025 at the Miller Electric Center in Jacksonville, Fla. for a press conference. Credit: © Doug Engle/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ GM, James Gladstone, made a daring draft move this year. He parted ways with two firsts, two fourths, a fifth, and a sixth-round pick to move up and grab Travis Hunter at No.2 overall. This has brought a ton of expectations for both Gladstone and Hunter.

But one thing we don’t expect Gladstone to do anytime soon is get fit. As the 34-year-old is a bit scrawny and skinny to the naked eye. And Twitter had no issues with calling him out for his noticeably thin legs that he displayed in a recent post from a fan.

We’ve all been caught off guard, not looking our best at times. And Gladstone surely wishes he had gotten his outfit choice back from a few days ago. He was stopped by a fan, with whom he kindly snapped pictures. But the photo eventually went viral for a different reason.

Met the goat James Gladstone pic.twitter.com/tWjZeiaoO5 — Finnr (@Fi22316) May 31, 2025

He has skinny legs in the photo, true. But at the same time, Gladstone himself is quite a skinny guy. So, it makes sense.

But that didn’t stop the Twitterverse from making hilarious puns and jokes about his legs.

“Gladstone need[s] to stop skipping leg day,” one wrote.

“That’s the guy from Malcolm in the Middle,” another joked.

“Looks like the little wing at the bottom of the basket man,” someone else piled on.

Gladstone need to stop skipping leg day https://t.co/FhYn4AqQGj — Phezzy (@Phezzyyyyy) May 31, 2025

One fan even took a quote from Gladstone’s press conference where he introduced Hunter to the team.

“Umm excuse me…James asks his legs to be nothing more than who they are,” a fan responded.

It was a funny comment section that drove home the fact that Gladstone’s legs looked somewhat odd. Maybe we’ll see him working on them more in the Jags’ gym in the future to save himself from future embarrassment. But he has other things to worry about.

Gladstone is coming in with big expectations in year one as the GM in Jacksonville. Trading up for Hunter was a big home run of an entrance. But now, the focus shifts to trying to get all of the pieces to come together.

There’s no question things are looking up in Jacksonville. Trevor Lawrence is healthy. Brian Thomas Jr. looks like the real deal. And they shed some unneeded contracts to aging veterans to replace them with younger, rising stars.

The question is, will this make a difference? Only time will tell, but we’re expecting big things out of the Jags this season. If not a playoff appearance, we’re at least expecting an overhaul in their philosophy and approach to decision-making. And the young Gladstone and his skinny legs are going to be at the helm for all of it.