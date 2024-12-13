mobile app bar

“This is Nesta Jade Silvera, Not Trent Williams”: NFL World Rips Into Amazon as TNF Crew Misidentifies 49ers OT

Nidhi
Published

Note for Amazon and Kirk Herbstreit: Trent Williams (L), NOT Trent Williams (R); Picture credits: USA TODAY Sports

There was a hilarious case of mistaken identity during the TNT broadcast tonight. In a goof during the 49ers matchup against the Rams, the camera crew identified the wrong man as Trent Williams.

Williams, who was ruled out prior to the game, must’ve gotten the shock of a lifetime to see himself on the TV screen during the TNT broadcast. Only it wasn’t him. It was his teammate Nesta Jade Silvera, whose all-black attire and matching beard perhaps confused the crew and announcer Kirk Herbstreit.

The NFL world collectively chuckled at this hilarious mix-up. One fan helpfully pointed out the identity of the man actually pictured on screen:

As some pointed out, there’s probably going to be some unpleasant repercussions for those involved:

Someone hilariously brought in Kanye West, who also sports a similar beard, into the picture

However, not everyone was amused by this blunder. Emmanuel Acho seemed especially incensed by this mixup as he pointed out that it is a “black has everything to with it.”

“We don’t all look alike,” another presumably black fan noted.

Warren Sharp was quite pissed off too, as he seemingly slammed Amazon for the production blunder:

Silvera is a second-year defensive tackle who signed with San Francisco’s practice squad in October.

As Herbstreit and play-by-play announcer Al Michaels discussed the Niners’ offensive line struggles this season, the camera found Silvera standing on the San Francisco sideline. A graphic for Trent Williams appeared under him, as Herbstreit said, “There’s Trent Williams, who’s a big part of the grit of that offensive line.”

Williams has been missing from action for four straight games due to an ankle injury. While Kirk might have been looking at the wrong man, he was right when he noted that Williams is a big part of the 49ers offensive line.

His absence has greatly contributed to the team’s woes this season. The offensive line has encountered issues with both run blocking and pass protection with him on the sidelines.

Nidhi

Nidhi

Nidhi is an NFL Editor for The SportsRush.

