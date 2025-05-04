“I Wrestled Alligators”: NFL Veteran Wants Trent Williams, James Harrison, Nikola Jokić and His Two Brothers on His Team to Take Down 1 Gorilla

The internet has been swept up in a new viral debate as people argue over who would win in a fight: 100 men or 1 gorilla. The conversation has gained so much traction that it’s even made its way to sports podcasts like The Pivot — and it’s got NFL veteran Channing Crowder seemingly more excited than he should be. He even told Ryan Clark exactly who he’d bring into that battle, listing athlete-cum-giants like Trent Williams, James Harrison, and Nikola Jokić among his picks. With full confidence in victory, of course.

Advertisement

Several viral debates have dominated online discourse in the past. For example, there was the heated question of whether pineapple belongs on pizza. Then there are the classics, like whether a taco or a hot dog counts as a sandwich. Now, we have the theoretical face-off between 100 men and a single gorilla.

But what makes a viral debate so popular? It’s the divisive nature of the question. Which is exactly what we saw when Clark addressed the topic with his co-host Channing Crowder.

Clark seemed firmly convinced that the gorilla would win and pointed out that people weren’t fully grasping how many humans would die before the gorilla went down. But Crowder — a man who wrestles alligators in his free time — thought Clark was being a bit of a coward.

“I’m running up first,” Crowder stated confidently. “Listen, y’all, I worked this out in my mind because I’ve had this conversation with so many people, because they know I wrestled alligators… The first person I got me and Brian Crum.”

“Now I need to get 98 other grown-a** men. James Harrison is one of them. James, I’m calling you. I’m calling Nikola [Jokić], I’m calling his two brothers. I’m calling Trent Williams. I’m going to get some dogs out there on this gorilla.”

While Clark did look at Crowder like he was a bit crazy, he also admitted that gorillas aren’t as big as he originally thought. He was imagining every gorilla to have a movie-like King Kong size. When in fact, a silverback gorilla is anywhere between 5-6 feet tall. That’s why Crowder likes his chances too. He knows gorillas are big, but he doesn’t think they’re so big that they can’t be taken down.

That said, Crowder’s crew is solid and stout. Trent Williams would be a similar size to the animal at 6-foot-5, weighing 318 lbs. James Harrison is only 6 feet tall, but is an athletic freak and probably has strength similar to a silverback. Nikola Jokić, however, would tower over the creature at 6-foot-11, and his brother would make up for the weight.

“[The gorilla] might just fall over and have a heart attack when he sees my crew walking up,” Crowder remarked. “There’s a hundred monsters out there? Y’all are crazy.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pivot Podcast (@thepivot)

Crowder looked at his co-hosts in disappointment and called them out for being scared of the fight. He had a strategy, a crew, and a realistic idea of how the battle would unfold. Even if he died charging in first, the linebacker seemed confident that his crew — Williams, Harrison, Jokic, and others — would ultimately come out victorious.

So, who do you think would win in a fight between 100 men and 1 gorilla? Is Crowder overestimating Williams, Harrison, and Jokic’s ability for the fight? Or do you think he’s right on the money, and the humans would easily win after restraining the wild creature?

Just remember, this debate is mostly a joke. If you ever encounter a silverback gorilla in real life, don’t try to fight it. Unless you have Williams, Harrison, and Jokic in your party, you should stay calm and walk away from their territory slowly.