“Guys Were Still Smoking Cigarettes”: Shannon Sharpe Recalls Locker Room Incident After Praising Today’s NFL Players

Denver Broncos former tight end Shannon Sharpe

The global sports landscape has drastically changed since the 1990s, and the NFL is no exception. Some, like Tom Brady, argue that the game has lost some of its physical edge and that the overall skill level has declined, leading to what he calls an era of mediocrity. However, there have also been undeniable improvements.

One of the most significant advancements is in player fitness and physical conditioning. Thanks to modern training, recovery methods, and nutrition, athletes today enjoy far greater longevity than their predecessors. It’s no wonder that players like 36-year-old Trent Williams are aiming to extend their careers well into their 40s.

Williams has made it clear that he’s doing everything possible to extend his career. He intends to continue playing for as long as he still has something left in the tank, without compromising the quality of his performance on the field.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson recently weighed in on the 49ers’ left tackle’s comments and expressed full support for his ambitions. Both believe Williams has the talent and mindset to continue playing into his 40s, provided he stays healthy and committed to maintaining his physical condition.

Shannon emphasized that Williams has the advantage of being a modern-era player who understands the value of treating his body like a temple. Reflecting on his own early days in the NFL, the Hall of Famer recalled how different things were back then.

Smoking was still common among players—some even lit up during breaks or on game days in the locker room. One of his most vivid memories was seeing former Raiders defensive end Greg Townsend sitting outside the locker room, casually enjoying a cigarette.

Shannon Sharpe admitted he was shocked, even though he knew players on his own team who smoked daily, just not on game days. “When I got into the league, guys were still smoking cigarettes. We get a break, guys go to their car, they standing outside their car, they are smoking. Funny thing, I saw Greg Townsend at the Raiders,” he started.

“We walking in the first game of the season. We played on the road at the old Coliseum. I’m walking to the locker room, and by the time I get there, he’s sitting outside with his helmet, smoking. I couldn’t believe it. We had very prominent guys on our team that smoked but not on Sunday,” he added.

Who can forget the iconic picture of Hall of Famer Len Dawson from 1967, smoking in the locker room after a loss in Super Bowl 1 against the Packers? He just sat there with a cigarette, taking in a few drags while sipping Fresca. That was his way of dealing with the loss.

Good eating habits, cutting back on alcohol, and steering clear of cigarettes have done wonders for today’s NFL players. Unlike in the past, modern athletes follow strict, well-planned diets tailored to their physical needs—they don’t just eat whatever they crave.

Players like Derrick Henry reportedly spend six figures annually to maintain peak physical condition. Proper nutrition and healthy eating now play a crucial role not only in recovery but also in injury prevention.

It’s no surprise that Tom Brady was able to play into his mid-40s. He famously avoided sweets, alcohol, red meat, and any food that could trigger inflammation—choices that helped extend his legendary career. If Trent Williams follows the TB12 diet from now on, he might avoid further injuries and could play well into his early 40s.