“This Is No Longer Just a Good Story”: Colin Cowherd Compares Sam Darnold to a Truck in His Current Situation With the Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings (13-2) picked up a massive 27-24 road win over the Seattle Seahawks (8-7) in Week 16. Their victory kept them in stride with the Detroit Lions (13-2) for the NFC North crown and the conference’s No. 1 overall seed. Quarterback Sam Darnold’s impressive 39-yard scoring pass to wide receiver Justin Jefferson in the fourth quarter provided the game-winning points.

Darnold, a seven-year veteran, has finally resembled the player who was selected No. 3 overall in the 2018 NFL Draft since arriving in Minnesota. No sports personality on the globe is happier about this than Colin Cowherd. Cowherd has been Darnold’s biggest believer for nearly a decade. And on Monday’s episode of The Herd, he took a victory lap for never wavering on his stance.

“Sometimes it takes a while to be right. This is no longer just a good story. This is an excellent team and he is an excellent quarterback… quarterbacks are either trucks – where they’re pulling the team – or they’re trailers, where they’re being pulled. Sam [Darnold’s] a truck. He’s pulling this team.”

Darnold signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Vikings last offseason. He was expected to serve as a bridge quarterback to the rookie Minnesota anticipated adding in the 2024 NFL Draft. For the time being, that still seems to be the case. However, Cowherd thinks the Vikings should adjust their plans because of how well Darnold has played.

Colin Cowherd: Vikings should “franchise tag” Sam Darnold

Minnesota made J.J. McCarthy the No. 11 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Ahead of the season, there were no assurances that McCarthy wouldn’t start Week 1. A torn meniscus in his first preseason game, though, gave Darnold an open runway to the top of the depth chart.

To say he has taken advantage of his opportunity would be an understatement. He has set new career-highs in completion percentage (67.2%), passing yards (3,776) and passing touchdowns (32) through Week 16. Those blow his previous best marks (2019 – 61.9%, 3,024 yards, 19 touchdowns) out of the water.

Cowherd knows the Vikings’ unique offensive talent and brain trust have contributed to Darnold’s success. He’s also aware of how valuable having a quarterback on a rookie contract – compared to one on an expensive deal – when it comes to team building. Regardless, he sees reason for Minnesota to keep Darnold in town beyond this year.

“To me, you’ve gotta franchise tag him at minimum. Can’t let him go. What if he ends up somewhere along the way and comes back to beat you? Maybe this is the best Sam can ever be… I’m not going to deny that… but outline your life in pencil. Plans change. Opportunities arise.”

The 2025 quarterback franchise tag, according to multiple projections, is approximately $40 million. Fortunately, the Vikings, per Spotrac, have $78 million in cap space. They could comfortably fit Darnold on their roster next season if they wanted. They could also allocate that money to supplementing McCarthy with an even stronger supporting cast.

Which way Minnesota decides to go will likely be determined by Darnold’s postseason performance. If he leads the Vikings deep into the playoffs, they’ll find it hard to let him leave. If he plays poorly, they may stick to their original script and pocket a 2026 compensatory pick when Darnold signs elsewhere. Either way, Minnesota, having two viable quarterback options moving forward, is an envious predicament.