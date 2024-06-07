mobile app bar

“This is So Scary”: Kansas City Chiefs Player Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Training Saddens NFL World

Ayush Juneja
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
"This is So Scary": Kansas City Chiefs Player Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Training Saddens NFL World

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson (53) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Things haven’t gone well for the Chiefs and their players this off-season. The defending champions keep finding themselves in tough situations. Now, it has been reported that their backup Linebacker BJ Thompson has suffered a cardiac arrest during the practice.

Thompson suffered a seizure, which led to a heart attack. The incident has shocked and scared the fans all over the NFL. Fans came together and sent their heartfelt prayers his way. Many wondered why young athletes are suffering heart attacks and other health-related issues. Fans reacted to the news:

Another chimed in and added,

A user stated,

Someone commented,

Another one wrote,

Others said,

Thompson is now in stable condition after being rushed to a local hospital. According to AP, the Chiefs’ training and medical staff treated Thompson until paramedics arrived. Team events have been postponed its final voluntary organized training of the week to Friday.

About the author

Ayush Juneja

Ayush Juneja

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Ayush Juneja is an NFL Journalist at the SportsRush. New to Gridiron, he has been following the sport for past 9 months and has authored over 400 articles so far. As a sports enthusiast and a true adrenaline junkie, he finds the physical side of sports to be more thrilling and engaging. A big fan of Liverpool F.C., he now roots for another red team in San Francisco 49ers and would love to see a match at Levi's Stadium and Michigan Stadium. American culture and politics fascinates him and would love to experience it first hand.

Read more from Ayush Juneja

Share this article

Don’t miss these