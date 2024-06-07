“This is So Scary”: Kansas City Chiefs Player Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Training Saddens NFL World

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Kansas City Chiefs defensive end BJ Thompson (53) looks on during the first half against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Things haven’t gone well for the Chiefs and their players this off-season. The defending champions keep finding themselves in tough situations. Now, it has been reported that their backup Linebacker BJ Thompson has suffered a cardiac arrest during the practice.

Advertisement

Thompson suffered a seizure, which led to a heart attack. The incident has shocked and scared the fans all over the NFL. Fans came together and sent their heartfelt prayers his way. Many wondered why young athletes are suffering heart attacks and other health-related issues. Fans reacted to the news:

This is so scary. Glad he’s doing better — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) June 6, 2024

Another chimed in and added,

Prayers. Sad stuff. Hope he recovers quickly — Tampa Tones (@TampaTones) June 6, 2024

A user stated,

Prayers up for him! These incidents are getting WAY too common. — bOB (@Ricky7873325800) June 6, 2024

Someone commented,

Division rivalries don’t mean shit when it comes to player health. Hoping this guy gets back to 100% asap!! — Buck ‘Em Up, Bo (@BuckEmBroncos) June 6, 2024

Another one wrote,

Prayers up for @SFA_Football’s own, @_BJThompson… Thankful for the @Chiefs medical team, as their rapid and excellent response made the difference for BJ. Great work in a tough situation! #AxeEm https://t.co/ThEABiymyF — Colby Carthel (@CoachCarthel) June 6, 2024

Others said,

Glad he’s stable. Hoping for a speedy recovery. — Philip Brunner (@philipbrunner) June 6, 2024

Thompson is now in stable condition after being rushed to a local hospital. According to AP, the Chiefs’ training and medical staff treated Thompson until paramedics arrived. Team events have been postponed its final voluntary organized training of the week to Friday.