“This is Why He is Dominating”: Broncos Fans Feel Proud of Bo Nix as the QB Reveals His Pregame Playlist

The average NFL athlete’s pregame playlist will most likely have the grittiest of rap music to hype them up. But Bo Nix bucks the trend. The Denver Broncos rookie barely listens to upbeat tunes and instead prefers to get into the zone listening to worship music before games.

Bo proudly reiterated his Christian beliefs while revealing that he likes to be in a spiritual and calm state before games.

“I am a Christian worship guy before the games. I don’t like getting hyped up. I like nice and simple music… a worship playlist.”

Bo’s fans were elated with the revelation. And the more religiously inclined among them credited God, along with Nix’s hard work, for the QB’s mercurial performances this season.

The users then commented on the video, asking Bo to share his playlist.

Some fans presented the funny side of it, pointing out the irony in the QB listening to Lecrae before decimating NFL defences.

It’s hard to quantify how much the music has helped Bo in his performances. But no one can deny that it has been a stellar season for him.

Despite a slow start, Bo has caught up with fellow rookie Jayden Daniels as the season progressed. He is currently neck-to-neck with the Washington Commanders QB in the Offensive Rookie of the Year race.

Both Bo and Jayden are on equal footing when it comes to the victories they have provided their teams. The Commanders and the Broncos have 8-5 records so far. Nix and Daniels have clearly elevated their team’s stature from the pits of mediocrity they were in last season.

Statistically speaking, Jayden has impressed everyone with 2,819 passing yards, a 69.6% completion rate, along with 15 TDs and 6 INTs. Bo, meanwhile, has scored 16 TDs and 6 INT while throwing 2,548 passing yards at a similar completion rate.

The only difference, which provides Jayden an advantage, is his dual-threat ability. The Commanders QB has 6 rushing TDs and 590 rushing yards. Bo, clearly, is not good with his feet, and has four rushing TDs.

It will be interesting to see who ends up becoming the Offensive Rookie of the Year. On one hand, we have a traditional quarterback who prefers “worship music”. And on the other, a modern QB in all its essence. And they both have proven themselves on the gridiron.